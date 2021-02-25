Basketball
High School Boys
WestPAC Semifinal
Berlin Brothersvalley 71, Conemaugh Township 61: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler totaled 26 points and Will Spochart chipped in 15 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Indians Thursday night and advanced to Saturday’s WestPAC title game against Portage.
Sechler, a Pitt-Johnstown signee, buried five 3-pointers for the South champs. Berlin (21-1) led 53-26 at halftime, but Conemaugh Township (12-4) earned advantages in the third (17-10) and fourth (18-8) quarters.
Tyler Poznanski led Conemaugh Township, the North runner-up, with 26 points. Jackson Byer drained five treys for 24 points.
Laurel Highlands Athletic
Conference Semifinals
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 70, Bedford 54: In Altoona, Patrick Haigh led all scorers with 27 points as the Marauders defeated the Bisons and earned a rematch with Greater Johnstown in Saturday’s championship game.
Cameron Khoza (11 points), Casey Smith (11) and Michael Woolridge (10) all finished in double figures for Bishop Guilfoyle (13-3), which led 31-26 at halftime and finished the second half with a 39-28 advantage.
Steven Ressler led Bedford, the No. 3 seed, with 16 points. Mercury Swaim added 10 points.
Heritage Conference Semifinals
United 56, Penns Manor 53: In Armagh, the Lions edged the Comets to advance to Saturday’s title game.
Ben Tomb (16 points), Austin Kovalcik (13) and Johnny Muchesko (11) all finished in double figures for United.
United (17-4) will play at West Shamokin (19-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Grant Grimaldi scored 27 points for Penns Manor, which received 12 points from Max Hill.
Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament
Johnstown Christian 72, Meadowbrook Christian 66: In Hollsopple, Dionte Coleman (23 points) and Drew Taylor (22) combined for 45 points as the Blue Jays defeated the Lions in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament first-round matchup.
Johnstown Christian (11-2) travels to face Northumberland Christian at 8 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
Noah Baker added 10 points for the Blue Jays, which led 40-28 at halftime.
Ashton Canelo amassed a game-high 31 points. Noah Smith netted 19 points, and Evan Young chipped in 11 points.
Regular season
North Star 84, Meyersdale 48: In Meyersdale, Hunter Stevens produced a triple-double with 15 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, while Drew Lane compiled 26 points and 13 rebounds as the Cougars defeated the Red Raiders.
Stevens added six steals for North Star (11-9). C.J. Biery scored 15 points, and Brock Weimer chipped in 11 points. Ethan Yoder totaled 10 rebounds and five assists.
Briar Sheets led Meyersdale (8-8) with 17 points.
Ferndale 48, Blacklick Valley 40: Justin Mitchell and Bruce Moore (13 rebounds) shared top scoring honors with 14 points as the host Yellow Jackets stung the Vikings.
Ethan Haney added 13 points for Ferndale (6-11).
Michael Frank and Cody Williams each tallied 10 points for Blacklick Valley (3-13). Aaron Gdula buried three treys for nine points.
Central Cambria 73, Somerset 45: In Somerset, Hobbs Dill poured in a game-high 19 points to lead the Red Devils past the Golden Eagles.
Daric Danchanko, Ian Little and Nate Wyrwas each supplied 11 points for Central Cambria (3-11).
Braden Lohr led Somerset with nine points.
Chestnut Ridge 76, Bishop Carroll Catholic 60: In Ebensburg, Matt Whysong scored 38 points to lead the visiting Lions past the Huskies.
Whysong made 11 field goals, including five 3-pointers, and 11 free throws. Logan Pfister added 10 points for 9-4 Chestnut Ridge.
Evan Amigh had 21 points for Bishop Carroll Catholic. Nate Dumm and Tim Golden each had 10 points.
Greater Latrobe 71, Ligonier Valley 31: In Latrobe, Frank Newill led all scorers with 19 points as the Wildcats defeated the Rams on Wednesday.
Ryan Sickenberger tallied 11 points, and Chase Sickenberger netted 10 points.
Dylan Rhoades led Ligonier Valley with 10 points.
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 64, Ferndale 26: Mya Poznanski produced 15 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Hannah Swank compiled 11 points and 20 rebounds for a double-double as the Indians topped the host Yellow Jackets.
Mya Nanna added 12 points and seven rebounds for Conemaugh Township (4-11), which received seven points and 12 rebounds from Chloe Shaulis. Jenna Brenneman chipped in six points and eight rebounds.
Libby Kinsey and Angelina Wagner each tallied 12 points for Ferndale (2-11).
Kinsey snared 12 rebounds to surpass 500 for her career.
Chestnut Ridge 38, Greater Johnstown 29: In New Paris, Belle Bosch led all scorers with 13 points as the Lions (1-9) secured their first victory of the season over the Trojans.
Daijah Hall and Jayla Morales each tallied nine points for Greater Johnstown (1-13).
Hollidaysburg 49, Bedford 48: In Bedford, Marin Miller tallied a game-high 36 points as the Golden Tigers edged the Bisons.
In a close battle throughout, Bedford went just 9-for-24 from the foul line. Sydney Taracatac led the Bisons (10-7) with 23 points.
Elizabeth Forward 69, Ligonier Valley 28: In Elizabeth, Brooke Markland poured in a game-high 19 points as the Warriors defeated the Rams.
Anna Resnik (15 points), Jocelyn Dawson (13) and Haven Briggs (10) all scored in double figures.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-15) with 19 points. Carol Woods provided seven rebounds and three assists.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Westmont Hilltop 8, Central Cambria 1: At 1st Summit Arena, Payton Sell bagged a hat trick while Kobe Rickabaugh tallied a goal and three assists to lead the Hilltoppers past the Red Devils on Wednesday.
Westmont Hilltop (9-1) scored the game’s first four goals, then buried the final four scores.
Landrey Burnheimer, Colin Gorman, Aiden Rice (assist) and Nick Rozich (assist) scored the other goals for Westmont. Tony Marano provided two helpers, while Derek George, Gavin Hockenberry, Chase Krouse and Matt Noll amassed one assist each. Alex Crespo made 14 saves.
Richard Plowman scored Central Cambria’s lone goal in the second period, off an assist from Richard Lias III on the power play. The Red Devils (7-6), received 37 saves from Charles Edwards.
Volleyball
College Women
Potomac State 2, Penn Highlands 0: In Keyser, West Virginia, the Catamounts swept a doubleheader from the Black Bears, 25-19, 25-6, 25-11 and 25-11, 25-8, 25-16, on Thursday night.
In the first match, Windber graduate Brooke Elliott provided three kills and five service points to lead Penn Highlands. Berlin Brothersvalley product Maria Engleka added 13 digs.
In the nightcap, Elliott and Forest Hills graduate Amanda Wilson each supplied four kills. Elliott also collected eight digs and three blocks. Forest Hills product Rosie Plaza netted 12 assists, and Gillian Ambroe, a Westmont Hilltop graduate, produced five service points.
