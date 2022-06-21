In just her first season of being eligible to ride, Tennyson Keafer will see how she stacks up at a national equestrian event this week in McDonald, Tennessee.
The rising fifth-grader at Conemaugh Township Area Elementary School is among 25 riders from across the country at the Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA) National Championship Show.
Held at Tri-State Exhibition Center, Keafer is ecstatic for the opportunity.
“It feels absolutely amazing to be able to make it to nationals because I work really hard,” Keafer said. “Being able to make it to my goal of YEDA is amazing.”
Keafer, 10, is registered for the Lil Miss competition, which kicks the four-day event off on Wednesday as an ambassador program for the organization.
Finals will be contested on Friday and Saturday.
YEDA is a national organization with riders ranging from fourth through 12th grades.
This is Keafer’s fourth year of riding since she rode her first horse at the age of 6. Keafer is a member of the Riding on Faith team and will compete in the Elementary Pearl division, which consists of fourth- and fifth-graders.
Keafer is coached by Hope Dailey, and her trainer is Kristina Dulashaw-Martin.
The top 25 in the rail and pattern classes advanced to Tennessee. Keafer is ranked 15th in rail class out of about 130 riders, and she sits at 19th in pattern class.
At this national competition, contestants will ride a Western horse by random draw.
“You do not ride your own horse. They draw a random horse for you before your competition,” said Cate Keafer, Tennyson’s mother. “You don’t get to practice on that horse.
“You hop on your horse and are judged right away. It really tests your horsemanship and evens things out across the riders.”
Tennyson Keafer has various experience with many different horses over her short career.
“I’ve ridden about 60 horses in my life,” she said. “Each one is always different. It definitely helps me become a better rider in a lot of different ways. YEDA just helps so much with my riding ability and my confidence.”
Equestrian involves guiding horses through a set of obstacles.
Tennyson Keafer feels prepared for the event by having steered plenty of different horses.
“I feel comfortable,” she said. “Sometimes I get difficult draws. You can’t get judged a second time. You’re just there to give it your all. When you have a difficult draw, it just stresses me out a lot. I learn something from every ride, even if it’s a good horse or a not so good horse.”
Tennyson Keafer has ridden horses through the same pattern she will complete this week in McDonald, located 19 miles northeast of Chattanooga.
“In practice, we always start off with a warmup when you just walk the horse around,” she said. “You switch sides, then you start jogging and then I have to practice my pattern. The pattern is when you bear cones.
“You have a certain exercise with maneuvers. Each show has a different pattern. Sometimes it repeats. I have had this pattern at nationals a lot of times before.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
