Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.