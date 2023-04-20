Berlin Brothersvalley's Caden Montgomery, Chestnut Ridge's Ava Whysong, Conemaugh Township's Tanner Shirley and Meyersdale's Regan Gindlesperger each earned $1,000 scholarships from the District 5 Athletic Director’s Association.
During the past 17 years, the District 5 AD association has awarded eighty total scholarships, totaling $73,000 to deserving student-athletes. Proceeds from the District 5 committee itself, annual District 5 all-star basketball games and money generated from 50/50 sales at numerous championship events support this scholarship fund. The public’s support of these events makes this program possible.
Montgomery earned letters in basketball, cross country, soccer and track and field. He plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in data science. He is the son of Heath and Casey Montgomery, of Berlin.
Gindlesperger has earned letters in softball and volleyball. She plans to attend Juniata College and major in accounting and earn her MBA with a specialty in forensic accounting. She is the daughter of Craig and Jami Gindlesperger, of Meyersdale.
Whysong is a standout runner on the cross country and track and field teams. She plans to major in mathematics and minor in biology at Shippensburg University while competing on the cross country and track and field squads. Whysong plans to attend graduate school for biostatistics. She is the daughter of Dan and Stacey Whysong, of New Paris.
Shirley has lettered in baseball, basketball, football and golf. He plans to become a civil engineer designing buildings and infrastructure projects with a degree from a four-year university. Shirley hopes to become a youth athletics coach. He is the son of Scott and Stephanie Shirley, of Davidsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.