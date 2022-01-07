Drake Dishman, Trent Hoover

Bedford’s Drake Dishman, top, tries to keep down Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover in a 126-pound contest during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in Cresson, PA., Tuesday, Jan.4, 2022. Hoover was the winner by fall.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

INDIANA, Pa. – A quartet of area wrestlers advanced to the semifinals at the Mid-Winter Mayhem, held at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

A trio of Forest Hills grapplers, Dustin Flinn, Noah Teeter and Easton Toth, are in the semifinals.

Penn Cambria sophomore Trent Hoover (126 pounds) won a 9-0 major decision over Pocono Mountain East’s Keegan Demarest in the quarterfinals. Hoover will meet Montgomery’s Hunter Leet in the semifinals on Saturday.

Toth (138) won an 8-2 decision over Bishop McCort Catholic’s Jordan Butler in the quarterfinals. Toth will meet Brookville’s Kunselman in the semifinals.

Teeter (145) defeated St. Marys’ Andrew Wolfanger 7-0 in a quarterfinals bout. Teeter will face DuBois Area’s Austin Mitchell in the semifinals.

Flinn (160) pinned Cranberry’s Devyn Fleeger in 2:46 to earn a semifinal berth against Penfield’s Nathan Weidel.

