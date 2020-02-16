A look at local wrestlers who placed in the top three at the District 5 Class AA tournament at Richland High School to qualify for the Southwest Regional:
Bedford: Mat Emerick (120), Camden Koontz (126), Jacob Dawson (132), Kaden Cassidy (138), Connor Clarke (160), Cooper Lingenfelter (182), Ashton Dull (195)
Berlin Brothersvalley: Hunter Cornell (113), Tyler Coddington (138), Tristan Pugh (145), Clayton Lee (152), Jake Most (195), Brady Boburchock (220)
Chestnut Ridge: Calan Bollman (106), Kai Burkett (113), Nathan Holderbaum (120), Ross Dull (126), Kaleb Miller (132), Gryphon Callihan (145), Luke Moore (152), Daniel Moore (160), Baltzer Bollman (170), Seth Holderbaum (182), Duane Knisely (220)
Meyersdale: Trevor Donaldson (113), Austin Broadwater (160), Drake Gindlesperger (170), Jonah Smith (182), Jalen Stephens (285)
North Star: Nathan Pelesky (106), Eli Brougher (120), Alec Supanick (152), Bryce Saylers (195)
Somerset: Ethan Hemminger (145)
A look at local wrestlers who placed in the top six at the District 6 Class AA tournament in Altoona to qualify for the Southwest Regional:
Bishop McCort: Ethan Marcozzi (160)
Cambria Heights: Zach Weakland (170), Ian Eckenrode (182)
Central Cambria: Zach Brandis (113)
Forest Hills: Easton Toth (113), Jackson Arrington (126), Noah Teeter (132), Dustin Flinn (138), Erik Gibson (145), Ryan Weyandt (152)
Ligonier Valley: Josh Harbert (106), Ryan Harbert (132)
Penn Cambria: Jake Davis (170), Austin Wagner (220)
Richland: Allen Mangus (138), Cooper Warshel (145), Jacob Sabol (170), J.D. Black (285)
United: Max Clevenger (285)
Westmont Hilltop: Tanner Kushner (120), Conner Polacek (126), Roy Dunn (132), Noah Korenoski (145), Hudson Holbay (152), Mason Muto (182), Tanner Dluhos (195), Max Yonko (285)
Southwest Regional Pairings
Class AA
At Kovalchick Center
Indiana
(Weight class with seeding, wrestler, year, school and record)
106
5-1 Calan Bollman 9 Chestnut Ridge 33-3 vs. 6-6 Chase Fleshman 9 Penns Valley 16-16. 7-4 Niko Ferra 9 Burrell 31-18 vs. 6-3 Korry Walls 9 Tyrone Area 25-9. 6-2 Jaxon Matthews 10 Central Martinsburg 22-14 vs. 7-6 Logan Richey 9 Quaker Valley 21-9. 5-3 Reyan Imler 10 Northern Bedford 26-9 vs. 7-2 Colin Bartley 9 Laurel 29-7.
7-1 Chase Brandebura 9 Carlynton 31-4 vs. 6-5 Josh Harbert 9 Ligonier Valley 25-8. 7-5 Micah Hughes 10 Valley 23-11 vs. 5-2 Nathan Pelesky 11 North Star 29-6. 7-3 Shane Ilgenfritz 12 Burgettstown 32-12 vs. 6-4 Landon Dunsmore 9 Huntingdon Area 27-13. 7-7 Shane Momyer 11 Yough 26-9 vs. 6-1 Coen Bainey 9 Bald Eagle Area 31-5
113
7-1 Joey Fischer 11 South Park 37-2 vs. 6-6 Zach Brandis 12 Cambria Heights 12-8. 7-5 Matthew Schultheis 9 Freedom Area 23-16 vs. 6-3 Liam Cornetto 9 Marion Center 21-10. 5-2 Hunter Cornell 10 Berlin-Brothersvalley 26-15 vs. 7-4 Bryce Rodriguez 10 Carlynton 28-11. 7-6 Shawn Szymanksi 11 Burrell 31-18 vs. 6-2 Hunter Walk 11 Tyrone Area 31-5.
6-1 Easton Toth 10 Forest Hills 23-9 vs. 7-7 Jacob Thomas 10 Frazier 18-14. 5-3 Trevor Donaldson 10 Meyersdale 26-10 vs. 7-2 Luke Geibig 10 Mount Pleasant Area 32-11. 7-3 Julian Moore 9 Fort Cherry 31-3 vs. 6-4 Bryce Beatty 11 Mount Union 33-5. 6-5 Zeke Dubler 9 Glendale 31-5 vs. 5-1 Kai Burkett 11 Chestnut Ridge 33-4.
120
7-1 Ryan Michaels 12 Elizabeth Forward 38-2 vs. 6-6 Nick Bryan 12 Philipsburg-Osceola 10-19. 7-5 Joey Sentipal 9 Burgettstown 37-10 vs. 6-3 Ian Crouch 11 Central Martinsburg 33-6. 5-2 Eli Brougher 12 North Star 32-9 vs. 7-4 Ambrose Boni 10 Central Valley 20-6. 7-6 Jessie Orbin 9 Chartiers-Houston 19-16 vs. 6-2 Cooper Gilham 11 Bald Eagle Area 31-9.
6-1 Roland Mills 12 Huntingdon Area 35-5 vs. 7-7 Colton McCallen 12 Derry Area 23-11. 5-3 Mat Emerick 12 Bedford 19-6 vs. 7-2 Kyle McCollum 10 Beth-Center 27-10. 7-3 Nick Salerno 10 Burrell 30-12 vs. 6-4 Ashton Sipes 10 Tyrone Area 18-10. 6-5 Tanner Kushner 12 Westmont-Hilltop 27-16 vs. 5-1 Nathan Holderbaum 12 Chestnut Ridge 29-9.
126
6-1 Jackson Arrington 10 Forest Hills 26-1 vs. 7-7 Dawan Lockett 9 Hopewell 23-14. 5-3 Camden Koontz 11 Bedford 21-10 vs. 7-3 Dylan Bruce 10 Elizabeth Forward 15-3. 7-2 Damian George 12 Mount Pleasant Area 30-8 vs. 6-4 Conner Polacek 12 Westmont-Hilltop 30-9. 6-5 Nate Long 10 Penns Valley 12-11 vs. 5-2 Ross Dull 10 Chestnut Ridge 34-8.
5-1 Hunter Horton 11 Tussey Mountain 29-7 vs. 7-6 Aiden Pearce 10 Laurel 18-11. 7-4 Tyler Fisher 10 Beth-Center 19-12 vs. 6-2 Suds Dubler 10 Glendale 28-5. 6-3 Gavin Stewart 10 Marion Center 21-10 vs. 7-5 Evan Henry 11 Highlands 15-16. 6-6 Caden Reamer 12 Huntingdon Area 14-13 vs. 7-1 Tyler Cymmerman 11 Derry Area 33-4.
132
6-1 Brock McMillen 11 Glendale 28-3 vs. 7-7 Nasier Sutton 11 Fort Cherry 22-14. 5-3 Jacob Dawson 11 Bedford 23-11 vs. 7-3 Tyler Berish 9 Beth-Center 30-8. 7-2 Jrake Burford 10 Highlands 29-6 vs. 6-4 Hunter Armstrong 12 Marion Center 28-11. 6-5 Ryan Harbert 10 Ligonier Valley 25-6 vs. 5-2 Kaleb Miller 11 Chestnut Ridge 25-9.
5-1 Lane Younker 12 Everett 25-6 vs. 7-6 Anthony Lancos 10 Burgettstown 22-21. 7-4 Nate Yagle 11 McGuffey 34-14 vs. 6-2 Amonn Ohl 11 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 25-8. 6-3 Noah Teeter 10 Forest Hills 22-11 vs. 7-5 Dion Lyons 10 Valley 22-12. 6-6 Roy Dunn 11 Westmont-Hilltop 24-15 vs. 7-1 Ian Oswalt 11 Burrell 39-5.
138
5-1 Kaden Cassidy 12 Bedford 28-0 vs. 6-6 Dustin Flinn 9 Forest Hills 22-13. 7-4 Noah Gnibus 10 Mount Pleasant Area 28-12 vs. 6-3 Chase Chapman 12 Philipsburg-Osceola 26-9. 6-2 Clayton Royer 12 Penns Valley 30-6 vs. 7-6 Nick Yeskey 12 Southmoreland 27-14. 5-3 Ian Sherlock 12 Northern Bedford 29-7 vs. 7-2 Eddie Huehn 12 Carlynton 17-6.
7-1 Kenny Duschek 11 Freedom Area 34-5 vs. 6-5 Cade Keithley 12 Claysburg-Kimmel 18-8. 7-5 Noah Weston 10 Bentworth 31-12 vs. 5-2 Tyler Coddington 12 Berlin-Brothersvalley 12-3. 7-3 Todd Fisher 12 Beth-Center 34-10 vs. 6-4 Allen Mangus 11 Richland 21-9. 7-7 Logan Bechtold 9 Burrell 21-18 vs. 6-1 Zack Witmer 11 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 29-4.
145
6-1 Erik Gibson 10 Forest Hills 34-1 vs. 7-7 Anthony Navarra 12 South Side Beaver 23-6. 6-5 Tristan Rutter 12 Glendale 31-10 vs. 7-3 Noah Hunnell 12 Elizabeth Forward 28-12. 5-2 Ethan Hemminger 10 Somerset 24-10 vs. 7-6 Jake Tkach 11 Fort Cherry 22-14. 6-4 Noah Korenoski 12 Westmont-Hilltop 29-11 vs. 7-2 Anthony Weil 12 South Park 33-10.
7-1 Rocco Ferraro 11 McGuffey 36-3 vs. 5-3 Gryphon Callihan 12 Chestnut Ridge 28-11. 7-5 Alex Obeldobel 12 Hopewell 30-11 vs. 6-2 Gage McClenahan 12 Bald Eagle Area 31-2. 6-3 Cooper Warshel 11 Richland 30-5 vs. 7-4 Trevor Pettit 10 Beth-Center 31-11. 6-6 Austin Foster 10 Philipsburg-Osceola 19-8 vs. 5-1 Tristan Pugh 12 Berlin-Brothersvalley 26-2.
152
6-1 Caleb Dowling 12 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 36-4 vs. 7-7 Kyle Jones 12 Mount Pleasant Area 17-9. 5-3 Luke Moore 10 Chestnut Ridge 28-13 vs. 7-3 Shane Kemper 11 Burgettstown 32-8. 7-2 Conner Redinger 11 Quaker Valley 34-7 vs. 6-4 Aiden Taylor 11 Bellwood-Antis 29-7. 6-5 Hudson Holbay 11 Westmont-Hilltop 31-6 vs. 5-2 Clayton Lee 12 Berlin-Brothersvalley 29-10.
5-1 Alec Supanick 12 North Star 31-6 vs. 7-6 Garrett Ammon 12 South Park 19-15. 7-4 Austin McBeth 12 Southmoreland 22-9 vs. 6-2 Malachi DuVall 11 Penns Valley 30-4. 6-3 Ryan Weyandt 11 Forest Hills 29-7 vs. 7-5 Joe Boughton 10 Avonworth 25-10. 6-6 Drew Koleno 12 Bald Eagle Area 16-12 vs. 7-1 A.J. Corrado 11 Burrell 39-6.
160
7-1 Thayne Lawrence 12 Frazier 17-0 vs. 6-6 Noah Foltz 10 Bald Eagle Area 22-12. 7-5 Peyton Pauline 11 South Park 14-14 vs. 6-3 Ethan Marcozzi 11 Bishop McCort 24-7. 6-2 Hunter Weitoish 11 Philipsburg-Osceola 27-5 vs. 7-4 Brock White 10 Highlands 27-8. 7-6 Patrick Brewer 12 Mount Pleasant Area 27-15 vs. 5-2 Austin Broadwater 11 Meyersdale 33-8.
5-1 Daniel Moore 10 Chestnut Ridge 22-5 vs. 6-5 Alex Taylor 11 Bellwood-Antis 28-6. 6-4 Kobe Harr 12 Claysburg-Kimmel 22-3 vs. 7-2 Ethan Barr 11 McGuffey 40-5. 7-3 Oleg Melnyk 11 Carlynton 27-5 vs. 5-3 Connor Clarke 11 Bedford 18-10. 7-7. Noah Linderman 12 Burrell 31-15 vs. 6-1 Keegan Rothrock 12 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 30-5.
170
7-1 Trent Schultheis 11 Freedom Area 33-3 vs. 6-6 Jake Davis 12 Penn Cambria 22-14. 7-5 Owen Petrisek 11 Bentworth 27-11 vs. 6-3 Alex Weaver 11 Tyrone Area 21-9. 6-2 Jacob Sabol 11 Richland 31-4 vs. 7-4 Austin Pantaleo 12 Quaker Valley 12-9. 7-6 Cole Clark 10 Burrell 22-18 vs. 5-2 Drake Gindlesperger 12 Meyersdale 31-9.
5-1 Colby Imler 12 Northern Bedford 26-6 vs. 6-5 Zach Weakland 11 Cambria Heights 22-12. 6-4 Gage Peters 12 Huntingdon Area 20-12 vs. 7-2 Glenn Christner 11 Yough 26-6. 7-3 D.J. Slovick 10 Burgettstown 28-14 vs. 5-3 Baltzer Bollman 11 Chestnut Ridge 14-13. 7-7 Shquincy Smart-Johnson 12 Summit Academy 13-7 vs. 6-1 Tyler Stoltzfus 12 St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 34-1.
182
7-1 Austin Walley 12 Ellwood City 37-1 vs. 6-6 Zack Lash 10 Tyrone Area 19-15. 7-5 Nick Whittington 12 Keystone Oaks 37-7 vs. 6-3 Ian Eckenrode 11 Cambria Heights 33-3. 5-2 Jonah Smith 12 Meyersdale 24-11 vs. 7-4 Collin Milko 11 Carlynton 29-13. 7-6 Anthony Govern 10 Southmoreland 30-11 vs. 6-2 Myles Baney 11 Huntingdon Area 28-7.
6-1 Andrew Sharer 12 Penns Valley 16-1 vs. 7-7 Turner Lehman 11 Burgettstown 32-15. 5-3 Cooper Lingenfelter 10 Bedford 10-11 vs. 7-2 Patrick Cutchember 10 Quaker Valley 34-8. 7-3 Ricky Feroce 12 Burrell 31-13 vs. 6-4 Ethan Yingling 11 West Branch 27-7. 6-5 Mason Muto 12 Westmont-Hilltop 30-10 vs. 5-1 Seth Holderbaum 12 Chestnut Ridge 24-11.
195
6-1 Tanner Dluhos 11 Westmont-Hilltop 34-6 vs. 7-7 Brayden Mickinac 10 Derry Area 11-4. 5-3 Bryce Salyers 11 North Star 22-15 vs. 7-3 Bret Huffman 12 Southmoreland 22-5. 7-2 Ethan Cain 12 Elizabeth Forward 33-7 vs. 6-4 Zack Peck 12 Huntingdon Area 22-14. 6-5 Dominic Caracciolo 10 Bellwood-Antis 22-11 vs. 5-2 Jake Most 11 Berlin-Brothersvalley 23-13.
5-1 Ashton Dull 11 Bedford 20-9 vs. 7-6 Amir McCracken 10 Quaker Valley 13-9. 7-4 Alex Kuzma 10 Central Valley 21-12 vs. 6-2 Seth Dudurich 12 Glendale 30-8. 6-3 Parker Moore 11 Philipsburg-Osceola 29-6 vs. 7-5 Garret Suica 11 Burgettstown 8-10. 6-6 Clayton Arnold 11 Mount Union 20-13 vs. 7-1 Garrett Boone 12 McGuffey 30-9.
220
6-1 Cory Johnston 12 Glendale 33-3 vs. 7-7 Jonathan Wolfe 11 Jefferson-Morgan 23-11. 6-5 Austin Wagner 9 Penn Cambria 20-11 vs. 7-3 Jake Barbabella 11 Avonworth 30-7. 5-2 Brady Boburchock 11 Berlin-Brothersvalley 33-8 vs. 7-6 Matthew Kordich 11 Frazier 18-11. 6-4 Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni 12 Blairsville 27-13 vs. 7-2 Mikey Scherer 12 Burrell 30-8.
7-1 Donovan Cutchember 12 Quaker Valley 26-5 vs. 5-3 Logan Propst 12 Everett 24-10. 7-5 Jeremiah Saunders 11 Highlands 22-16 vs. 6-2 Jake Ryan 12 Mount Union 33-2. 6-3 David Close 12 Bald Eagle Area 27-9 vs. 7-4 Robbie West 11 Fort Cherry 34-6. 6-6 Tyler Anderson 12 Philipsburg-Osceola 15-12 vs. 5-1 Duane Knisely 12 Chestnut Ridge 35-3.
285
5-1 Jalen Stephens 11 Meyersdale 31-1 vs. 6-6 Max Yonko 12 Westmont-Hilltop 29-7. 7-4 Nick Murphy 10 Elizabeth Forward 33-8 vs. 6-3 J.D. Black 12 Richland 19-5. 6-2 Evan Pellegrine 12 Bellwood-Antis 26-5 vs. 7-6 Frank Cortazzo 12 South Allegheny 18-13. 5-3 Derek Beach 10 Northern Bedford 19-11 vs. 7-2 Riley Kemper 12 Burgettstown 37-2.
7-1 Mitch Miles 11 Laurel 32-0 vs. 6-5 Max Clevenger 11 United 18-10. 7-5 Jeremiah Nelson 11 Highlands 27-9 vs. 5-2 Matt Watkins 10 Tussey Mountain 27-7. 7-3 Cameron Carter-Green 10 Washington 26-10 vs. 6-4 Kyle Jasper 12 Glendale 26-11. 7-7 Sonny Peterson 12 Carlynton 12-13 vs. 6-1 Marvin Beatty 11 Marion Center 32-3.
