The 15th Altoona Mirror Basketball Classic will feature nine area boys players and nine area girls during a doubleheader at Mount Aloysius College on Friday.
The Classic returns after a two-year interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The girls game will pair a Blair County all-star squad of senior players against a Central Pennsylvania squad at 6:30 p.m.
The boys game will match Blair County and Central Pa. at 8:30 p.m.
Area players on the Central Pennsylvania girls team include Bedford's Natalie Lippincott and Sydney Taracatac, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Savannah Smorto, Bishop McCort Catholic's Lexi Martin, Forest Hills' Lexi Koeck and Remi Smith, Penn Cambria's Marah Saleme and Windber's Gina Gaye. Portage's Lauren Shaffer also was named to the team, but cannot participate due to an injury.
Penn Cambria’s Keith Saleme will coach the Central Pa. girls team.
In seven seasons at Penn Cambria, Saleme has a 92-77 record, including a District 6 Class 3A title in 2019, which was the Panthers girls program’s first in 26 years.
Area players on the Central Pennsylvania boys team include Bedford's Mercury Swaim, Cambria Heights' Bernie Whiteford and Caleb Whiteford, Central Cambria's Daric Danchanko, Chestnut Ridge's Matt Whysong, Conemaugh Township's Jackson Byer, Penn Cambria's Mason McCarthy, Portage's Kaden Claar and Richland's Trent Rozich.
Portage’s Travis Kargo will coach the Central Pa. boys after leading the Mustangs to an appearance in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal round.
In 22 seasons at Portage, Kargo has led his alma mater to a 285-241 record including this season’s District 6 Class 2A championship, which was the Mustangs' second straight. In 2021, Portage advanced to the state semifinals after claiming the first district crown in boys hoops program history.
