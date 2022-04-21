Four area high school girls hockey players have been a part of history this week.
The Westmont Hilltop trio of sophomore Julia Clement, sophomore Nora Mullen and senior Shannen Mullen joined Windber junior Taylor Plunkard as members of the East Team that played in the inaugural Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League all-girls division.
“It was pretty cool to be part of history in girls hockey. I’ve been playing for a while,” said Clement, who started the sport at age 4 and also skates with the Westmont Hilltop boys team during the varsity season.
“I’ve never had an opportunity like this.
“I think it will pave the way for more girls to play.”
The PIHL, which took its current name in 1999 and has roots in Western Pennsylvania hockey dating to the 1970s, has crowned boys champions in the Penguin Cup Tournament in multiple classes for decades. Girls have participated on boys varsity teams over the years, but this is the first time the league will have an all-girls division.
The historic move originally was set to happen in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that season.
“Playing on a girls team and being able to represent my school is incredible,” Windber’s Plunkard said.
“I’ve played hockey for (Greater) Johnstown High School due to a co-op but being able to have my own school’s logo actually on my jersey just feels awesome.
“Playing with everyone else on the East squad and seeing where they come from is pretty cool. We are from schools all over the place, then we come together for these games and practices. It feels good to be able to play with girls you never thought you would.”
Even though the PIHL teams are made up of girls from different schools, each player wears the logo of her own high school on the uniform’s right shoulder.
The PIHL girls teams are named by region: Central, East. North, Southeast, Southwest, and West.
The league began play on Monday night. The East team lost 5-3 to Central at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville near Pittsburgh.
The East’s next game is against against the North next Monday at Alpha Ice Complex. Games also will be played at Ice Castle Arena in Castle Shannon and Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center.
The inaugural season’s schedule runs through early June.
“With COVID-19 delaying it two years, it was definitely a lot of pressure for the league to get it going but I’m glad they did,” Clement said. “We’re paving the way for girls to play varsity hockey, representing their schools but not have to play with the boys teams.”
“My experience, playing in boys hockey, if you’re the only girl on the team you’re not going to be treated as you would be on an all-girls team,” Clement added. “There is a sense of community. All the girls get along. It’s a better environment for the girls.”
According to the list of rosters on the PIHL website, the girls division had 101 players on the six teams, with each team carrying at least 16 players and others with 17 or 18.
“Originally, we had roughly 80 players committed to play in 2020 and then COVID prevented us from starting the season,” PIHL Commissioner John Mucha said. “We had the same problem last season. We were a little concerned coming in this year.
“We were looking at four teams in 2020. We ended up with six teams this year,” Mucha said.
“The quality of play has been really good. It’s been fun to watch the kids. They’re having fun. They’re enjoying themselves. It’s competitive games.”
Mucha said the league is hoping more players from the Cambria-Somerset region participate in future seasons. The commissioner also hopes to see the league eventually include “pure” teams comprised entirely of girls from the same school district.
For now, the players are excited about the chance to set a foundation.
“The opportunities PIHL gives to me and my teammates is the ability to show our skills to everyone watching,” Plunkard said. “We are able to use each other as motivation and to push to make ourselves better.
“There’s girls playing with different levels of skill and you’re able to learn from everyone else.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
