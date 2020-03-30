Ten area players are on the ballot for Mr. and Miss PA Basketball honors. Voting is open until Sunday, when the Tremendous Twenty Five boys and girls will advance to the next round of voting.
Turkeyfoot Valley junior guard Tanner Colflesh, Shade junior guard Vince Fyock, Ligonier Valley senior guard Michael Marinchak, Bishop Carroll Catholic senior guard Tristan McDannell, Conemaugh Township junior guard Tyler Poznanski, Berlin Brothersvalley junior guard Elijah Sechler and North Star senior guard Andy Zuchellli are on the boys ballot, which can be accessed at https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/zLBUIz.
On the girls side, Berlin Brothersvalley senior forward Kiera Booth, Bishop McCort Catholic senior forward Isabella Hunt and Blacklick Valley junior guard Maria McConnell are listed as nominees for Miss PA Basketball at https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/8yBU09.
