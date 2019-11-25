Five players from the area were named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state team.
Westmont Hilltop senior midfielder Grace Dreyer, Forest Hills junior midfielder Lydia Roman and Conemaugh Township senior defender Morgan Sleek were selected to the girls team. Somerset senior midfielder Quinn Egal and Conemaugh Township senior midfielder Ethan Williams earned spots on the boys squad.
Dreyer recorded six goals and four assists for the Hilltoppers this past season. She netted seven assists as a junior.
Roman, who provided 10 hat tricks this season, tallied 51 goals and 17 assists for 119 points in 2019. The junior now has 110 goals and 41 assists through three seasons.
Sleek was the backbone of a defense that allowed just 29 goals in 22 games, which included 10 shutouts this past season. She also accounted for 10 goals and 14 assists in 2019 as the Indians won the District 5 Class A crown.
Egal led the Golden Eagles with 18 goals and 25 assists adding up to 61 points in 2019. Somerset earned the District 5 Class AA title.
Williams compiled 12 goals and 12 assists for 36 points this season.
