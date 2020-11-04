WEXFORD – Westmont Hilltop junior Alyssa Kush lost to Knoch’s Laura Greb 6-4, 6-0 in the PIAA Class AA singles tournament, and Central Cambria’s Olivia Ratchford and Corinne Markovich dropped a 6-0, 6-2 decision to Knoch’s Brook Bauer and Ally Bauer in doubles action on Wednesday at the Oxford Athletic Club.
Both matches were in the PIAA quarterfinals. Greb is a Dayton commit. Kush, a junior, is a three-time District 6 champion. The first set last one hour and 10 minutes.
Ratchford’s career comes to a close after winning four straight district doubles titles and finishing as district singles runner-up all four of her years. Markovich is a junior and will return next season.
