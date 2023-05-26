HERSHEY – The Bedford tandem of Tristen Ruffley and Hunter Beard, and the Westmont Hilltop duo of Charlie Snee and Easton Ragno were both eliminated during the first round of Friday’s PIAA Class 2A doubles tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.
Ruffley and Beard, the District 5 champion, fell 6-4, 6-1 to the District 7 runner-up team of Greater Latrobe’s Josh Havrilla and August Lawrence. According to Bedford coach Butch Beidle, missed opportunities to break the Wildcats’ serve in the first set and service issues by the Bisons in the second set led to the opening-round loss.
“Overall, I’m really proud of how both Tristen and Hunter played,” Beidle said “They competed with one of the best districts in the state.”
Snee and Ragno, the District 6 winners, lost in straight sets to Central Columbia’s Matt Getz and Adam Lang, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2). Getz and Lang, the District 4 champion, reached Saturday’s semifinal after topping Havrilla and Lawrence 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
