ALTOONA, Pa. – Forest Hills junior Nadia Daubert and Central Cambria sophomore Marley Ratchford will play for the District 6 Class 2A singles title at noon Wednesday at the Mansion Park courts.
On Monday, No. 1 seeded Daubert defeated Central’s Brooklyn Coppersmith 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Westmont Hilltop’s Morgan Allen 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.
No. 2 seeded Ratchford topped Tyrone’s Renee Vanprooyen 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Central’s Julia Ritchey 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in the semifinals.
