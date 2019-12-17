Officials from districts 5 and 6 worked the PIAA Class AA and Class AAA football championship games held Dec. 5-7 in Hershey.
The Southern Columbia/Avonworth contest, won 74-7 by the Tigers on Dec. 6, was officiated by a District 5 crew which included John Daily (referee), Robert Gall (umpire), Thomas Fox (linesman), John Holden (line judge), Chris Hunter (field judge), Greg Domonkos (side judge) and John Kolson (back judge).
The Class AAA title game on Dec. 7 between Wyoming Valley and Central Valley, won by the District 2 Warriors, was officiated by District 6 officials Rick Martin (referee), Al Fatula (umpire), Gary Heinrich (linesman), Larry Hoover (line judge), Travis Barta (field judge), Derek Krouse (side judge) and Brian Schmidt (back judge).
“Officials work hard all season, and it’s an honor to get selected to work a PIAA state championship game,” District 6 committee member Mike Hudak said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.