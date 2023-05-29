Area products Adam Cecere and Tom Walter helped Wake Forest earn the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Division I baseball tournament.
Wake Forest is 47-10 this season. The Demon Deacons, coached by Walter, won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.
"To be the No. 1 national seed is a tremendous accomplishment for our program,” said Walter, this year’s ACC coach of the year and a Greater Johnstown High School graduate. "To do that, you have to demonstrate both consistency and toughness. We have battled through four season-ending injuries on the mound, four temporary injuries to key position players and rebounded quickly from tough losses. Our Deacon Nation has shown up for this team in droves during the second half of this season. Friday night will be an electric atmosphere."
Wake Forest will take on George Mason (34-25) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Winston-Salem Regional. Maryland (41-19) battles Northeastern (44-14) in Friday’s other contest in the four-team, double-elimination tournament.
Cecere, a redshirt junior outfielder and Forest Hills graduate, is batting .274 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 37 games played this spring.
Wake Forest boasts a nation-best 2.82 ERA.
West Virginia (39-18), led by United graduate and Big 12 coach of the year Randy Mazey, is the No. 2 seed in the Lexington Regional hosted by No. 12 Kentucky (36-18). The Mountaineers play Indiana (41-18) on Friday. Kentucky hosts Ball State (36-21).
Clemson earned the No. 4 overall seed after winning the ACC tournament title on Sunday. The Tigers have won 16 straight games to enter the regional with a 43-17 mark. Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Joe McGowan is a freshman bullpen catcher with the Tigers. Clemson hosts Lipscomb (36-24) on Friday. Tennessee (38-19) takes on Charlotte (34-26) in the other contest on Friday.
Each regional winner will advance to the Super Regionals (best-of-3 series) on June 9-11. Eight victors from the Super Regionals will compete in Omaha, Nebraska, site of the College World Series.
