Kent School (Connecticut) senior Trenton Boltz recently committed to play football at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
Boltz was a three-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines at Bishop McCort Catholic.
Boltz was recently named to New England Prep School Athletic Council’s and the all-Founders League first teams.
Bates College is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.
