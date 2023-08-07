Jared Bussard has been named a development coach for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League.
The Berlin native played for Ferndale Area High School and the Johnstown Warriors, Johnstown Jets, Mid-State Mustangs and Altoona Trackers.
After high school, Bussard played junior hockey for the United States Premier Hockey League’s Richmond Generals and collegiately at Lindenwood University. He coached at the NCAA Division III level at Trine University.
