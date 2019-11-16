Three area graduates were named to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference first team or earned a major award. Penn State Altoona freshman outside hitter Lydia Mock, a Chestnut Ridge alum, was named AMCC Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the second team. Pitt-Bradford junior outside hitter Riley Anderson, a Penn Cambria product, and Mount Aloysius junior outside hitter Machala Gibbons, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, were selected to the first team.
Mock, who recorded five double-doubles and 17 matches of at least 10 digs, became the fourth player from Penn State Altoona to be voted AMCC newcomer of the year. She ranks eighth in the conference in digs per set (3.97), 11th in digs (293), kills per set (2.47) and points per set (2.9) and 20th in kills (184). The freshman led her team in digs and digs per set, tied for first in points per set and kills per set, and finished second in kills, aces and aces per set.
Anderson, last year’s AMCC co-player of the year, earned a spot on the all-conference team for the third straight year and second consecutive season on the first team. Anderson compiled 186 kills and 269 digs. The junior produced eight double-doubles, including four straight in league play. She contributed 17 double-digit dig performances in 24 matches.
Gibbons, a three-time AMCC player of the week this season, made the jump to the first team after she was a second-team selection last year. She was the regular season AMCC leader in kills and finished with 371 on the season. Gibbons also led the AMCC in kills per set (3.82).
Gibbons ranked third in digs (420) and sixth in digs per set (4.33) and hitting percentage (.230). The Cairnbrook native compiled 18 double-doubles and produced at least 10 kills or digs on 22 separate occasions each in 28 matches played.
Mount Aloysius senior setter Emma Pevarnik was named to the first team. Pevarnik led the AMCC in assists per set (9.9). She registered 960 assists on the year, giving her 1,941 for her career.
Penn State Altoona freshman outside hitter Jenna Bauer and Mount Aloysius junior libero Kylee Clawson were selected to the second team. Bauer, a Central Cambria alum, compiled seven double-doubles and 17 matches of at least 10 digs.
Bauer ranks eighth in the AMCC in points per set (2.94), 10th in kills per set (2.44), 12th in hitting percentage (.190), 13th in digs (293) and digs per set (3.45) and 14th in kills (210).
Clawson made her third consecutive appearance on the all-AMCC team. She led the league in digs per set (5.62) and was second in digs (427).
Mount Aloysius junior middle hitter Ava Myers was named to the third team. The Bishop Carroll Catholic product finished fifth in the AMCC in hitting % (.235). She tallied 189 kills and 31 blocks.
