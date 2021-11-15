Area graduates Emmy Harvey, Greta Mort and Amber Thomas were named to their respective all-conference teams.
Thomas, a junior midfielder at Mercyhurst, earned a spot on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference first team. She has five goals and two assists this season. The Bedford graduate scored two game-winning goals.
Harvey and Mort, both juniors at Chatham, were selected to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference second team. They helped the Cougars win the PAC Tournament title and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Four of Harvey’s six goals this season were game-winners. The midfielder from Penn Cambria was named Most Outstanding Player of the PAC Tournament. She scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat Westminster 4-3 on Nov. 6.
Mort, a forward, totaled seven goals, two assists and 16 points. The Rockwood product tallied three game-winning goals and finished second on the team in points.
