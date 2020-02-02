The St. Francis University indoor track and field teams split squads between two meets this weekend: the Penn State National Open and Susquehanna University Challenge.
At Penn State, the women posted five top 10 all-time performances, and the men recorded one.
At Susquehanna, the women captured seven event victories and posted two top 10 all-time performances. Sophomore Bryan Abel, a Richland grad, was the sole winner for the Red Flash men. He captured the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet-3.25 inches.
In State College, freshman Maddie Murphy, a Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate, leaped a personal-best mark of 37-1 in the triple jump, moving from fifth to fourth all-time in this event.
Sophomore Jalurah Moore ran a personal-best time of 7.75 in the 60-meter dash to move from sixth to fourth all-time in this event. She also ran a personal best time of 25.31 to remain fifth all-time in this event.
Freshman Aaliyah Vandergrift ran a personal-record time of 7.81 in the 60m dash to remain seventh all-time. Sophomore Emily Lunger ran a personal-best time of 58.44 in the 400m dash to remain fifth all-time.
Sophomore Richard Gilchrist improved his personal best in the 60m hurdles by 0.05 to 8.0, staying No. 2 all-time in this event.
In Susquehanna, freshman Jenna Beitel won the triple jump (36-9) and long jump (16-8.75). Other winners included Lindsey Hallinan (shot put, 38-7), Marlena Jacobs (pole vault, 11-5.75), Shannon Cody (3,000m, 10:44.01), Catherine Jaskowak (1,600m, 5:26.95) and Zoe Wicks (400m, 1:04.02).
Freshman Caroline Ratchford, a Bishop Carroll product, took second in the high jump with a personal-best clearance of 5-1.75, which moved her from ninth to fifth all-time.
Central Cambria graduate Michelle Hildebrand finished second in the weight throw with a toss of 45-9.75. Bishop McCort product Jacob Schulte took second in the 3,000m with a time of 9:12.09. Bishop Carroll graduate Trevor Hogue produced a personal-best heave of 42-feet in the weight throw.
