Penn State Altoona freshman Brodie Harbaugh (baseball) and senior Kaley Strittmatter (basketball) were named to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference all-sportsmanship winter and spring teams. Harbaugh graduated from Chestnut Ridge, while Strittmatter is a Penn Cambria product. Mount Aloysius sophomore Emily Pavelko, a Northern Cambria product, earned a spot on the women’s lacrosse squad.
The rest of Mount Aloysius’ selections were senior Trent McErlane (men’s basketball), senior Hannah Kitko (women’s basketball), senior Pat Mahon (baseball) and sophomore Karlie Clark (softball).
