UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Cody Law is eyeing an eventual championship fight, but first he’ll have to face a Champion.
The Forest Hills and Pitt-Johnstown grad is scheduled to fight Kenny Champion at 8 p.m. Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena on CBS Sports. Law (1-0) is coming off a first-round submission victory over Orlando Ortega six weeks ago in his debut, while Champion (2-0) is fighting for the first time since February.
The 145-pound fight is scheduled to be the second on the preliminary card of Bellator 254, which begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on YouTube.
