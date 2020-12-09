Cody Law

Cody Law poses during a photo shoot ahead of Bellator 250 in Uncasville, Conn., where the Forest Hills graduate will make his pro MMA debut on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Cody Law is eyeing an eventual championship fight, but first he’ll have to face a Champion.

The Forest Hills and Pitt-Johnstown grad is scheduled to fight Kenny Champion at 8 p.m. Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena on CBS Sports. Law (1-0) is coming off a first-round submission victory over Orlando Ortega six weeks ago in his debut, while Champion (2-0) is fighting for the first time since February.

The 145-pound fight is scheduled to be the second on the preliminary card of Bellator 254, which begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on YouTube.

