STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Ligonier Valley senior Josh Harbert placed in a tie for 20th during the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys golf championship on Monday at Penn State University.
Harbert, who shot a 6-over-par 78, was the highest ranked area player after the first day of the two-round individual competition.
District 5 champion Jack Ankeny of Conemaugh Township, a senior, is tied for 30th with an 8-over-par 80.
District 6 runner-up Brennan Karalfa, a senior from Bishop McCort Catholic, is tied for 37th at 9-over 81.
District 5 champion Matthew Edwards, a senior from Bedford, is tied for 49th at 11-over 83.
Union City junior Josh James, the District 10 champion, holds the top spot in the boys field with a 3-under 69 after one round.
In the Class 2A girls first round, Penn Cambria senior Alyssa Mostick is in 30th place with a 25-over 97. She was the District 6 fourth-place finisher.
Penn Cambria senior Bella Spahr, the District 6 third-place finisher, is in 34th place with a 32-over 104 after the first round.
District 5 champion Alex Boring, a sophomore from Conemaugh Township, is 36th at 36-over 108.
Warrior Run junior Hannah Rabb, the District 4 winner, leads the Class 2A girls field with a 2-under 70.
The second round will continue on Tuesday at Penn State University.
