SALIX – Thirteen area golfers, including five of the top nine, advanced out of Thursday’s District 6 Class AA Sectional at Windber Country Club, securing spots at the District 6 Championships on Oct. 1 at Scotch Valley Country Club.
Bishop McCort’s Zach Ramach was the top local golfer with a score of 76, good for third place.
Bishop McCort’s Lukas Cascino came in fifth with a 78. The Crimson Crushers finished second with a team score of 332, 22 shots behind Philipsburg-Osceola.
Cole Edwards carded an 84 to finish 20th to round out Bishop McCort’s trio of qualified individuals.
Four Ligonier Valley golfers advanced. Isaac Neidbalson and Jon Rankin tied for seventh with 80s. Ryan Jones (86) and Gunnar Elliott (87) also will move on.
Central Cambria’s Brian Walwro tied for seventh with an 80.
Gregory Caldwell of Penn Cambria carded a 81 to tie for 10th place. Penn Cambria’s Brodie O’Donnell (87) and Tanner Fogel (88) also qualified.
Northern Cambria’s Derek Stafford (86) and Forest Hills’ Jon McCall (88) also advanced.
