For a second straight year, the offseason topics associated with high school football weren’t limited to banter about which teams look like contenders, what program is in rebuilding mode or who’s the new coach?
The COVID-19 pandemic created the offseason of uncertainty in 2020.
A year later, there still are pandemic concerns, and those have been on an upward swing as of late.
But this year there has been more activity off the field to ponder.
Co-op agreements and mergers brought together programs that once were rivals, a trend that’s likely to continue as population bases and enrollments dwindle.
Conference-hopping – past, present and future moves – also provided fodder for conversation among high school football fans.
‘Get rid of the mascot’
“It’s something that’s going to have to be a reality,” said United High School coach Kevin Marabito of potential co-ops or new-look conference alignments. “I think it’s a lot like school mergers. The biggest thing is you’ve got to get rid of the mascot. That’s the toughest part with consolidation.
“I think eventually District 6 probably is going to have to look at something,” added Marabito, whose Lions have battled lower numbers and depth issues the past few seasons. “I think leagues are going to be done here shortly.
“I think leagues are the same way (as schools against consolidation). You’ve got a lot of proud leagues. The Heritage Conference is a proud league.
“The Laurel Highlands. Eventually, it’s going to happen because schools keep co-oping and merging.”
At the outset of 2020 preseason camp, Ferndale joined a co-op with Conemaugh Valley.
Despite two contests postponed due to pandemic situations, the Blue Jays went 4-2 in one of the program’s more successful seasons in recent years.
‘Worked pretty well together’
“When the players came from Ferndale, that was our rival and we thought it would be super tough,” said Conemaugh Valley senior back Logan Kent.
“But they came and we actually worked pretty well together.”
The Blue Jays and Yellow Jackets provided a figurative blueprint. Actually, a decade ago, Ligonier Valley and the former Laurel Valley schools joined together. The result has been a football success story as the Rams dominated in the Heritage, won a pair of District 6 crowns and moved to the WPIAL in 2020.
“I think we learned a lot last year,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “Last year the Ferndale kids came up right during heat acclimation week. It was like a shock to us when they got there.
“We had to re-do everything we already had done. We didn’t have a summer with them, so we had to teach them as camp went on, and what you called camp (in 2020) wasn’t really a camp. This year we’ve had them all summer so that made a big difference.
“Now they know everything and what we’re doing. Everything is on pace.”
A pair of co-ops involving area programs took place this year, as well as two co-ops merging schools outside the coverage area.
‘A lot of work to do’
In January, Shade announced its football program would be halted due to low numbers and safety concerns.
A few months later, Shade’s football players joined a co-op with Conemaugh Township High School.
The additions bumped up Conemaugh Township from District 5 Class 1A to 2A, which means due to a PIAA rule regarding a change in classification, the Indians will be ineligible for postseason play this year.
“We picked up the Shade kids,” Indians coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “We had a lot of work to do to mesh the kids together. But kids are resilient. They all know each other in this day and age.”
Conemaugh Township senior all-state receiver-defensive back Jackson Byer agreed.
“We started out with summer workouts where we would start to get to know them,” Byer said. “We’re going to do some community service projects for both Shade and Conemaugh Township.”
Through the summer, the plan appeared to pay dividends.
“Township’s coaches and players really welcomed us in with open arms,” said Braden Adams, who was a standout quarterback at Shade last fall and now provides the Indians offense with another athlete. “They made us feel like we’ve been part of the team for years now. It’s been really nice to have them and what they’ve done for us.
“We wanted to play football and get out on the field somewhere,” Adams said. “Luckily, when we needed somebody, Township really told everyone we could play with them.”
‘Standard of competition’
Similar to the Ferndale-Conemaugh Valley co-op in 2020, the addition of Bishop Carroll Catholic’s players to the program at Bishop McCort Catholic was finalized just before heat acclimation week earlier this month.
Bishop Carroll Catholic had contended with low participation in football and was hurt by a lack of junior varsity or junior high contests in recent seasons. Uncertainty surrounded the program, and rumors circulated on social media about whether the Huskies would continue to play.
Now, Bishop McCort Catholic coach Tom Smith said he sees two units working together to form one cohesive group.
“What this has done for us is it has elevated the standard of competition within our camp,” said Smith, whose team went 1-7 last season while Bishop Carroll was 1-6. “Before you were addressing 30 and 20 guys. I don’t know if you were getting pushed.
“Now we have 42 guys on our roster. We have two quarterbacks who are competing for time and pushing each other,” Smith said of Crimson Crushers’ returnee junior Trystan Fornari and former Huskies starter junior Johnny Golden.
“We have linemen who are competing and pushing each other. There is no time for rest and a lot of time for work. They are working really hard and pushing each other in a very positive way.”
In July, Williamsburg High School’s players joined with Juniata Valley in a co-op agreement.
The Blairsville and Saltsburg programs also merged to become the River Valley Panthers, a Class 2A program in the Heritage Conference.
The Heritage Conference added Cambria Heights this season after losing Ligonier Valley as a member a year ago.
When Blairsville and Saltsburg formed River Valley, that also dropped the conference to nine teams.
Current WestPAC team Portage Area, one of the conference’s traditional powers, already has committed to joining the Heritage Conference beginning in 2022.
With the previous loss of Ferndale and Shade to co-op agreements, the WestPAC, now at eight teams, will be down at least one more next season.
That development has had member schools searching for a place to land in 2022 and beyond. In fact, Portage simply was being proactive when the Mustangs announced in May the plans to join the Heritage Conference, school officials said then.
Meyersdale Athletic Director Craig Gindlesperger previously noted the WestPAC had inquired about a group of conference teams seeking admission to the Inter-County Conference.
Windber coach Matt Grohal noted the Ramblers are exploring options.
Windber has put out inquiries with the Inter-County, Heritage and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, which replaced Cambria Heights with Central this season.
‘Numbers are good’
The Ramblers are one of the programs that currently is not encountering numbers issues other smaller schools face on a regular basis.
“Our numbers are good,” Grohal said.
“People always ask, ‘How do you get so many kids playing?’ I think the big thing is what we do at Windber is our youth program is flag. That’s translating to all those kids coming out for junior high football.
“We’ve got 48 or 49 on the roster this year, which is the most we’ve had in a long time. That’s a credit to my youth coaches and junior high coaches.
“I don’t know where we’ll end up next year,” Grohal said. “We’ll probably apply to all three conferences and see where everything lies.”
