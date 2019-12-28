Three area high school football teams that combined for 34 victories this past season produced eight Pennsylvania Football Writers Class AA All-State selections on Saturday.
District 6 champion Richland and 6-AA runner-up Ligonier Valley each produced three all-state players. District 5-AA champion Chestnut Ridge had two players on the squad.
Richland had senior offensive athlete Caleb Burke, senior linebacker Lucas Sabol and sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl named to the all-state team after the Rams went 13-1 and advanced to the PIAA Class AA semifinal round before falling to eventual PIAA Class AA champion Southern Columbia.
“Each one of those guys are so very deserving,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, whose team won its second straight title in both 6-AA and the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“They had great years, all three of them. Those players and the rest of the guys working together is what made us have a great team. Typically those all-state individual accomplishments come out of great teams. That happened again.”
Burke led the area with 1,412 receiving yards on 72 catches. The University of New Hampshire-bound player had 29 touchdowns and accounted for 178 points.
Stahl had an area-best 2,989 passing yards in his first season as the Rams’ full-time starter. He completed 160 of 273 passes for 43 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Sabol was second in the area with 124 tackles, including 77 solo stops. In the Rams’ final three playoff games, Sabol had 36 total tackles, including 15 against Southern Columbia in the state semifinal.
‘A different element’
“They all kind of bring a different element to our team,” Bailey said. “Caleb is the veteran leader and has the big stats. Lucas was the heart and soul of the defense. Kellan came in and had a monster year. Not many sophomores make the all-state team. That’s an accomplishment for him.”
Ligonier Valley senior running back Kyrie Miller, senior offensive lineman Wylie Spiker and senior defensive lineman Mike Petrof were named to the all-state squad after the Heritage Conference champions went 12-1, falling to Richland in the 6-AA title game for a second straight season after winning the district crown in 2016 and 2017.
Ligonier Valley closed its Heritage reign on a 37-game conference winning streak with four consecutive titles. The Rams will move to District 7 (WPIAL) next season in all sports.
“We’re really honored as a program to have three kids selected to the all-state team,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “It speaks volumes about the work ethic, not only by them, but by all the kids in the program. It’s the combination of a lot of hard work and a lot of team success.
“One of the things I’ve always said is when teams do well, individuals will receive recognition. All three of them would be the first to tell you that they didn’t do this by themselves. It’s a team thing.”
Miller led the area with 1,876 rushing yards on 176 carries, an average of 10.7 yards per carry and 170.5 a game.
Miller missed one game due to an injury and the Rams received a forfeit win, or his numbers probably would have been even better.
Miller ran for 100-plus yards 10 times and went over the 200-yard mark four times. He rushed for 31 touchdowns (34 overall) and accounted for 204 points.
The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Petrof is one of three NCAA Division I signees on the Rams’ line. He is headed to the U.S. Naval Academy. Petrof was a disruptive force at defensive tackle as opponents had to game plan around him. He had 55 tackles, with 41 solo stops, 11 tackles for loss of yardage, three sacks and a fumble recovery.
Spiker, who began playing football as a sophomore, evolved into one of the area’s best two-way tackles and signed with NCAA Division I St. Francis University. The 6-3, 260-pound Spiker was part of an offensive line that enabled the Rams to rush for 3,589 yards – 276.1 yards a game – and pass for 2,041 yards.
Ligonier Valley had 81 touchdowns and 553 points.
‘A Disney story’
“The big thing really is where they’ve come from and how this becomes a highlight and a culmination of great careers,” Beitel said.
“Wylie is a poster boy about what it is to stick to the process. He’s a kid who didn’t come out for football until his 10th-grade year,” the Rams coach added.
“He goes from a kid who never played football to a Division I football player and an all-state selection. It’s remarkable, like a Disney story.
“Kyrie in his early years was behind some really good running backs who were older. He comes on in his junior and senior years and breaks the school record in rushing.
“Mike has been a kid for us who just has got the pedigree. He started for us as a true freshman. His talent and his ceiling is so high from when we got him as a freshman.”
Chestnut Ridge produced all-state players in junior Logan Pfister at quarterback, who is a repeat selection, and senior defensive lineman Duane Knisely.
“I’m really excited for both of them,” Lions coach Max Shoemaker said. “They’re both such hard-working kids. You like to see kids who have put in the time and made a lot of sacrifices have success and be recognized for outstanding work.”
Pfister ranked third in the area with 1,995 passing yards on a 9-3 Lions team that won its fourth straight District 5-AA crown. He completed 147 of 232 passes for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. A dual threat, Pfister carried 136 times for 727 yards and 14 rushing TDs.
Repeat selection
“Logan repeats from last year. That’s something very few people have done,” Shoemaker said. “He’s just a tremendous athlete. On top of that he has great knowledge of the game and what we try to do. His athleticism takes over a lot of the time with his accuracy in throwing the ball and his speed in running the ball.”
Knisely was dominant on defense with 99 tackles, including 48 solo stops. The 6-0, 236-pounder made 16 tackles for loss of yardage, with three sacks. He had five games with 10 or more tackles, including a season-high 13 stops in a comeback win at Bishop McCort Catholic.
“Duane is the strongest kid that I’ve ever coached,” Shoemaker said. “Combine that with him being a tremendous athlete, as is evidenced by the success he’s had in three sports. He’s been a force on the offensive line the last four years and on the defensive line the last three years.”
Southern Columbia senior wide receiver Julian Fleming, an Ohio State University commit, was named Class AA Player of the Year. Avonworth’s Duke Johncour was named Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.