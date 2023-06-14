Pennsylvania claims 14-under wrestling titles

Team Pennsylvania won the 14-under freestyle and Greco-Roman duals championships on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Oaks, Pa.

OAKS, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic’s Keegan Bassett and Chestnut Ridge’s Kooper Deputy helped Pennsylvania claim freestyle and Greco-Roman titles in the 14-under national duals tournaments this past weekend.

Bassett (87 pounds) and Deputy (77) were both selected to the freestyle all-tournament team. Bassett went 17-0 in both styles. Deputy compiled an 8-0 mark in freestyle.

In the freestyle finals against Ohio, Pennsylvania prevailed 46-31.

Deputy earned a 12-6 decision over Rylen Wax. Bassett defeated Tommy Wurster 3-1.

