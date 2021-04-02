FORT WORTH, Texas – The U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials were just as difficult as advertised for a pair of local competitors on Friday.
Evan Henderson, who grew up in New Florence and attended United High School before graduating from The Kiski School, dropped his first match in men’s freestyle at 65 kilograms, falling 10-1 to Frank Molinaro, a former Olympian who wrestled at Penn State.
Henderson, who trains at Spartan Combat RTC in Ithaca, New York, rebounded with a 12-2 victory over Anthony Ashnault and was scheduled to face Mitch McKee in a consolation bout.
Mariah Harris went 0-2 in her Olympic Team Trials debut at 76 kilograms. The 22-year-old Greater Johnstown graduate lost by fall to Nkechinyer Nwankwo in the first round, then fell 9-1 to Jordan Nelson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.