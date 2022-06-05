JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Area natives John Fama, Casey Fleegle, Brendan Marhefka and Caleb Vasos won their respective races to highlight Saturday’s day of racing at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
Kyle Crump led the final 38 laps and prevailed in Championship Racing Association’s Laurel Highlands 150. Crump won $10,000.
The top three drivers crashed with 47 laps left. Pole sitter Michael House led 100 laps in the featured race.
Stephen Nasse, Casey Roderick, Logan Bearden and Albert Francis rounded out the top five.
In late models, Marhefka, of Windber, edged Barry Awtey, of Jenners, by 0.177 seconds for his first career victory. Jarred Barclay (Somerset), Mike Sweeney and Owen Houpt (Somerset) finished in the top five.
Marhefka took the lead on Lap 12 from Houpt.
Pole sitter Fama, of Central City, defeated Dale Glessner by 0.176 seconds for victory in modifieds. Tom Golik, Adam Henry (Friedens) and Jason Busch ended up in the top five.
Glessner led the first 18 laps, but Fama passed him and held on for victory.
Fleegle became the first repeat winner at Jennerstown this season with a comfortable street stocks victory over Dale Kimberly. He led all 20 laps.
Fleegle won by 1.928 seconds. The rest of the top five included Greg Burbidge, Brent Bickerstaff and Somerset’s Michael Saler.
Vasos earned a victory in 1.061 ticks over Jerome’s Johnathan Haburcsak. Jenners’ Skylar Berkey, Michael Strouse and Boswell’s Barry McVicker capped off the top five.
In pro stocks, Jeff Giles won by 0.802 seconds over Somerset’s Dan Campbell, Adam Kostelnik, Bobby Henry and Kyle Burkholder, the top five in order.
In chargers, Nick Niemiec won by 0.436 seconds over Ken Burkholder, Nate Valente, Somerset’s Bob Mostoller and Hooversville’s Steven Singo.
On June 11, Jennerstown Speedway will host the ISMA and MSS supermodifieds. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing set to begin at 6 p.m.
