Three of Bishop McCort Catholic’s four finalists walked off the mat with gold while a pair of girls also topped the podium during Sunday’s action at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championship Tournament. at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett (117 pounds), Sam Herring (124) and Jax Forrest (132) earned state titles in their respective boys brackets while Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris-Haye (135) and Bedford’s Mylah Steinbuch (185) also claimed championships in the girls tournament.
The talk of the tournament Bishop McCort’s dominance throughout the weekend, with Bo Bassett’s quest for his eight state championship leading the charge. Having already collected four technical falls on his way to the championship round, Bassett took gold with a 19-4 tech fall victory over Oxford’s Blake Hostetter.
Over his five matches, Bassett outscored his opponents by a combined tally of 91-15.
“I was trying to score points and get the tech falls every single time,” Bassett said.
Herring blanked Kennett’s Blake Boyer by a 3-0 decision in the final at 124 while Forrest picked up a 12-3 major decision over Northern York’s Camden Baum.
Norwin’s Landon Sidun decisioned Bishop McCort’s Melvin Miller in the final at 107.
The Crimson Crushers contingent also saw podium finishes in the brackets at 82, Eli Herring (third), 92, Austin Carfley (eighth), 124, C.J. Pensiero (fourth), 140, Jackson Butler (fourth), 157, Owen McMullen (eighth) and at 252, Jackson Yatsky (third).
“The boys exceeded our expectations.” Bishop McCort coach Bill Bassett said.
Watching his son bring home more gold was also a highlight.
“As a dad and his coach it’s been an amazing ride,” Coach Bassett said.
Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy fell 2-0 in the final at 92 pounds to Matthew O’Neill of Philadelphia. Forest Hills’ Mason Papinchak placed sixth at 167.
With focus on winning a second straight title, Harris-Haye scored a 6-4 decision over Northern Bedford County’s Reagan Snider. Steinbuch also ended her weekend with gold after pinning Gateway’s Heaven Brooks.
North Star’s Cali Koval took sixth at 117 while Kalea Day of Chestnut Ridge was third at 165.
