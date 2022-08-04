The PittBull/Rebels Pony League team will represent Johnstown in the Pony League World Series on Aug. 12-17 in Washington, Pa.
The Johnstown Recreation Pony champion team sponsored by PittBull security and Colosimo Lawn Care won the East Zone Host Area Regional in often dominant fashion this past weekend, outscoring opponents by a combined 58-13.
“The team has a lot of powerful bats, as well as speed on the offensive side,” manager Charles “Bugsy” Roberts said. “We list 14 kids as pitchers, as well as multiple positions on the field.”
PittBull/Rebels defeated Youngstown, Ohio, in the championship contest.
Xander Richardson, a Forest Hills School District product, allowed only two hits in five innings on the mound in the title contest. Huntingdon's Brock Bryson recorded the final six outs in relief in the Pitt-Bull/Rebels’ 6-2 victory.
According to information provided by the team, in addition to Richardson and Bryson other players on the roster include Grady Clark, Brady Gartner, Bryce Goodman, Drew Irons, Dante LaRocco, Brennan Lohr, Charlie Manzi, Eric McAllister, Alex McCartney, Brody Mellott, Liam O’Donnell, Erik Radkowski, Austin Schawl and Ethan Shank.
PittBull/Rebels is managed by Roberts, with assistant coaches Dom Cannizzaro and Jim Bryson.
The Johnstown representative will play its first game in the Pony World Series at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 against the winner of Bay County, Michigan, and the East Zone champion.
The Pony League World Series consists of teams from throughout the United States as well as countries such as Chinese Taipei and Puerto Rico.
