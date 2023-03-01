College Men
Mercyhurst 86, Pitt-Johnstown 57: In Erie, the Mountain Cats, forced to play without All-American forward John Paul Kromka due to injury, fell behind the Lakers as they climbed out to a 15-point halftime advantage and went on to defeat the third-seeded squad.
Drew Magestro scored 16 points and Andy Zuchelli added 12 points for Pitt-Johnstown, which will await a NCAA Tournament bid Sunday night, is now 20-10.
Magestro moved to within 22 points of becoming Pitt-Johnstown’s 35th 1,000-point scorer, while all 12 of Zuchelli’s points came off of four 3-pointers.
The Mountain Cats, who made their fourth straight appearance in the PSAC quarterfinals, also got seven points apiece from Jared Jakubick and Caiden Landis.
Miykah McIntosh scored a game-high 18 points and Nicholas Lang added a double-double of 17 points and game-high 14 rebounds for the Lakers, now 23-4.
College Women
Gannon 71, Pitt-Johnstown 67: In Erie, Ashley Norling and Hayden Taylor each scored 15 points to help the fifth-seeded Mountain Cats storm back from an 18-point first quarter deficit and take a four-point fourth quarter lead, but the top-seeded Golden Knights weathered the storm to eliminate Pitt-Johnstown, now 17-13.
Olivia Fasick had 13 points and seven boards, and Peyton Alazaus knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Cassidy Crawford added seven points off the bench for Pitt-Johnstown.
Samantha Pirosko’s game-high 27 points and five rebounds and Bri Claxon’s 10 points led the way for the Golden Knights, who improved to 28-3.
Penn State 72, Minnesota 67: In Minneapolis, Makenna Marisa scored 22 points and No. 13 seed Penn State beat 12th-seeded Minnesota in the opening game of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday despite blowing a 15-point fourth-quarter lead.
Penn State (14-16) takes on No. 5 seed Michigan in the second round on Thursday.
The Nittany Lions snapped a five-game losing streak with their win over the Golden Gophers (11-19), who won both regular-season meetings. It’s the first conference tournament win for Penn State in five years.
Shay Ciezki added 16 points for Penn State, but left the game late in the third quarter after rolling her right ankle. Leilani Kapinus and Williamson scored 11 points each. Chanaya Pinto had seven points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Mara Braun scored 25 points and Battle 16 for Minnesota.
Penn State scored the game’s first eight points and led 21-3 late in the opening quarter.
Clemson 71, Pittsburgh 53: In Greensboro, N.C., Hannah Hank scored a career-high 19 points, Daisha Bradford had 15 points, six assists and four steals and 10th-seeded Clemson beat No. 15 seed Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.
It was the fourth straight opening-round win for Clemson (17-14), which will attempt to even the season series with No. 7 seed North Carolina on Thursday. The Tar Heels won 69-58 on Jan. 29.
The Tigers scored the first 14 points of the second quarter as Pitt didn’t make its first field goal until the 1:49 mark. The Panthers were held to just four points in the second quarter after going 1 of 18 from the field.
Amari Robinson had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Clemson. Bradford made four 3-pointers, Hank added three and Clemson went 11 of 25.
Amber Brown scored 16 points for Pittsburgh (10-20). Dayshanette Harris added 12 points and Maliyah Johnson had 10.
High School Girls
Juniata Valley 64, Bishop Carroll Catholic 52: In Wingate, the Green Hornets used 20 points from Makenna Hartman and another 14 from Makayla Moskel as they defeated the Huskies in the District 6 Class 1A girls consolation game at Bald Eagle Area High School.
The Green Hornets (16-8) grabbed the district’s third PIAA tournament spot in 1A while Bishop Carroll's season concludes with a 9-16 mark.
Bishop Carroll led by four after a quarter, but saw that advantage erased during the second when Juniata Valley went on a 21-8 spree, pushing to a 29-20 halftime lead.
The Huskies’ Madison Ostinowsky had 18 points in the loss. Her output was followed by Alicia Heinrich and Lauren Long, who each scored 10.
