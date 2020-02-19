High School Boys
Huntingdon 75, Penn Cambria 46: In Huntingdon, five Huntingdon (21-2) players finished in double figures as the Bearcats defeated Penn Cambria in a District 6 Class AAAA semifinal on Wednesday. Jackson Ritchey (17), Nick Gearhart (15), Darin Harman (13), Andrew Miller (12) and Alec Cooper (10) all reached double digits to advance to play No. 2 seed Tyrone on Saturday.
Garrett Harrold led Penn Cambria (12-11) with 17 points. Mason McCarthy added 12 points. No. 1 seed Huntingdon outscored Penn Cambria 48-24 in the middle quarters, using a 13-0 spurt to close the second quarter to gain separation.
College Men
Mercyhurst 73, Pitt-Johnstown 64: In Erie, Mercyhurst connected on 14 3-pointers, including nine in the first half, to build a 15-point halftime advantage, then held off Pitt-Johnstown for a PSAC West win on Wednesday night. John Paul Kromka’s game-highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds paced the Mountain Cats (20-7, 14-6 PSAC). Pitt-Johnstown also got 11 points off the bench from Donovian Maxfield and 10 points and six rebounds from Josh Wise, who moved into a tie for 15th place with Mike Gresik on the program’s all-time rebounding list with 502.
Steve Cannady’s 17 points led four Lakers who scored in double figures. MiyKah McIntosh (15 points), Michael Bradley (12 points) and Zach McIntire (11 points) also scored in double digits for Mercyhurst.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Mountain Cats were ranked No. 8 in the first NCAA Division II Atlantic Region rankings. Indiana (Pa.) claimed the top spot. The top eight teams following the conference tournaments will earn spots in the March 14-17 tournament.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 77, Mercyhurst 75 (2OT): In Erie, after sending it to a second overtime with a bucket at the buzzer, Maddie Shanahan did it again in the second overtime. This time, Shanahan’s putback off a missed jumper as time expired lifted Pitt-Johnstown to a double overtime PSAC West victory at Mercyhurst on Wednesday. The win helped the Mountain Cats improve to 15-11 overall.
Alli McGrath and Gabrielle Smith shared game-high scoring totals with 22 points each. Smith went 12-for-14 at the charity stripe and snared nine rebounds.
Olivia Fasick provided 15 points and six rebounds, while Ashley Norling scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Shanahan finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
Two straight baskets from McGrath and a Fasick jumper gave the Mountain Cats a 50-44 advantage with 2:44 left in the second half. The Lakers followed with back-to-back Nicolete Newman 3-pointers to knot it at 56-all with 27 ticks to go and force overtime.
In the extra period, Emily Shopene’s basket at the 1:06 mark broke a 62-all tie to put Mercyhurst on top. Pitt-Johnstown answered back with 9 seconds left when Shanahan’s layup fell as time expired to send it to a second overtime.
Amber Renz had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Newman collected 18 points for Mercyhurst, which fell to 7-18 overall and 7-12 in the PSAC.
