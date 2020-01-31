High School Boys
Bedford 82, Greater Johnstown 70: Steven Ressler tallied 32 points while the Bisons stunned the host Trojans. Drew Hall scored 24 points and Mercury Swaim added 17 points in the win.
Greater Johnstown’s Anderson Franklin posted 26 points while teammate Joziah Wyatt-Taylor scored 14.
Conemaugh Township 69, Blacklick Valley 36: In Davidsville, the Indians’ Tyler Poznanski netted a game-high 23 points, with a 15-of-16 clip from the free-throw line in a convincing win over the Vikings. Jackson Byer supplied 21 points for Conemaugh Township, which outscored Blacklick Valley 42-18 in the middle frames.
Cody Williams scored 15 points in the loss.
Somerset 57, Forest Hills 49: In Somerset, Will Reeping scored a team-best 16 points as the Golden Eagles took down the Rangers for their first win of the season. Somerset, which opened up a nine-point lead at halftime on its way to victory, saw Aiden VanLenten score 14 points while Nathan Barnhart and Kareem Akanan each had 10.
Dylan Pasquerilla had 15 points to lead Forest Hills, which got 13 from Carson Berkhimer.
Penn Cambria 55, Richland 52 (2OT): Carter Smith’s go-ahead 3-pointer late in the second overtime gave the visiting Panthers a thrilling win over the Rams.
Jake Tsikalas’ 14 points led Penn Cambria, which received 13 points from Conner Karabinos and 11 from Chayce McCombie.
Richland got 14 points from Caleb Burke and another 13 from Koby Bailey.
Westmont Hilltop 63, Bishop McCort 41: Tanner Civis supplied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Hilltoppers downed the city rival Crimson Crushers in a Laurel Highlands Conference fray.
Ashton Fortson added 10 points for Westmont Hilltop (14-3 overall, 10-3 LHAC).
Mason Nash had 10 points for Bishop McCort.
Cambria Heights 47, Central Cambria 41: In Patton, Preston Lamb scored 18 points and Luke Lamb added 11 as the Highlanders got by the visiting Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Hobbs Dill topped the Central Cambria scoring with 17 points.
North Star 75, Portage 65: In Portage, Andy Zuchelli scored a game-high 29 points as the Cougars topped the host Mustangs in a key WestPAC North contest.
Hunter Stevens added 22 points for North Star (17-2), which also got 11 points from Drew Hall.
Preston Rainey topped the Portage scoring with 21 points. Teammates Kaden Claar and Koby Kargo added 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Mustangs (14-4).
Conemaugh Valley 65, Ferndale 56: Ryan Sida scored a game-high 20 points as the host Blue Jays defeated the Yellow Jackets in a WestPAC North game.
Logan Kent and Jake Richards added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Conemaugh Valley.
Seth Coleman had 17 points for Ferndale, which also got 13 from Chance Kelly.
Rockwood 46, Salisbury-Elk Lick 44: In Rockwood, freshman Will Latuch scored a game-high 31 points, including all 17 for the Rockets in the fourth quarter, in a victory over the visiting Elks in a WestPAC South clash.
Chase Jones topped the Salisbury-Elk Lick scoring with 14 points
Latuch tallied a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining to give Rockwood a five-point cushion, then freshman Daulton Sellers hit a 3-pointer for the Elks to set the final margin.
Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Bishop Carroll 52: In Altoona, Jessiah Witherspoon scored a team-high 29 points as the Marauders improved to 16-1 in a Laurel Highlands victory over the visiting Huskies.
Tristan McDannell led all scorers with 32 points for Bishop Carroll (11-8).
Shade 78, Shanksville-Stonycreek 43: In Shanksville, the Panthers improved to 18-1, buoyed by 15 3-pointers on the way to a WestPAC South road victory over the Vikings.
Four Shade players scored in double figures led by Vince Fyock with a game-high 28 points. Kaden Koleszarik added 12 points while Braden Adams and Liam Mincek chipped in 11 points each.
C.J. Salsgiver scored 15 points for Shanksville-Stonycreek, which also got 12 from Luke Reedy.
High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 61, Rockwood 36: In Nanty Glo, Maria McConnell had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Vikings topped the visiting Rockets in a non-section WestPAC game.
Nikki Zimmerman added 10 points and eight rebounds for Blacklick Valley (13-5).
Kaitlyn Pletcher and Maggie Hay scored in double digits for Rockwood with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
College Men
Pitt-Titusville 89, Penn Highlands 86: Ethan Barkley’s 3-pointer missed the mark as time expired, leaving the Black Bears a bit short against the Panthers in a WPCC matchup.
The Black Bears, who gave up a nine-point halftime lead, were led by Teqaurius Belcher’s 31 points, 17 rebounds, and three steals, while Austin Young added 22 points with 18 of those coming from behind the arc. Matthew Forbes and Barkley also scored in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Simeal Wofford’s (29) and Izaiah Dickerson’s (28) led Pitt-Titusville, but Colton Hoffman’s 3-pointer with one minute to play in the game that increased the Panther lead to five points created the biggest points of the game.
Hoffman finished the game with six points. Derek Glancy scored 17, and Hysheem Robinson had 9 points.
