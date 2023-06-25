American Legion
Saints hold off Hurricanes
BEDFORD – A hard-charging effort from the Bedford Hurricanes fell short on Saturday as the St. Michael Saints tallied a 9-6 win.
St. Michael led 9-0 after plating its final two runs in the fifth inning.
Bedford scored two runs in each of the final three innings and left the bases loaded in the seventh after a hard-hit ground ball was fielded by the Saints’ Easton Slanoc.
Jace Irvin and Kirk Bearjar hit home runs in the second, while teammate Devin Kreger had three hits in the win.
Bearjar fanned eight during his six innings on the mound.
The Hurricanes were led by two-hit efforts from Rece Musselman and Joey Huxta.
Johnstown Collegiate
O edges Mainline Pharmacy
SIDMAN – Chase Palmer had two hits and four RBIs to lead O as it dealt a 7-4 loss to Mainline Pharmacy Saturday at Forest Hills High School.
Connor Helm had two hits for O, which jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings and led 7-2 after five. Helm and Brycen Sechler each scored two runs in the victory.
Lincoln Pack had all three of Mainline Pharmacy’s hits and drove in all four of his team’s runs thanks to two-run home runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Martella’s Pharmacy tops O
SIDMAN – A five-run fifth inning by Martella’s Pharmacy held up in a 5-4 win over O Saturday at Forest Hills High School.
Jared Dowey, Jack Messina and Andrew Weaver each had two hits for Martella’s Pharmacy, which saw Konnor Pittman chase in a pair of runs.
Jack Pletcher struck out six batters in four innings on the mound, while allowing one run.
Cole Strick and Connor Helm each had two hits for O.
