Baseball
American Legion
Region 7 Tournament
Saints drop two on Sunday: In Wingate, the St. Michael Saints battled Saturday to tie Murrysville at 8-all during their Region 7 tournament opener before the game was suspended due to darkness.
The Westmoreland County squad took advantage of shaky St. Michael control during the resumption, plating a run and holding on for a 9-8 win Sunday morning.
St. Michael dropped its regularly scheduled game later in the day, falling to Beech Creek 14-0 in five innings.
Against Murrysville, Andrew Miko swatted a grand slam during the St. Michael fifth to key a six-run outburst that tied the game at 7. Bryce Roberts and Hunter Forcellini also chased in runs during the frame. Miko and Kaden Christ had two hits apiece for the Cambria County league champions before the game was suspended.
Five Murrysville hitters picked up at least two knocks with Blake Bertucci picking up three hits and scoring twice.
In the loss to Beech Creek, the Crickets jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning. Cru Stover was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Gardner Fravel and Nate Helms each had two hits in the win.
Devin Kreger doubled for one of the Saints’ two hits, while Roberts singled.
Cambria County runner-up Bedford split its first two games, losing 11-1 to Philipsburg on Saturday before bouncing back to top Latrobe 9-4.
Johnstown Collegiate
Playoffs
Semifinal Series
Sunday
0 8, Martella's Pharmacy 7 (11): Joshua Gerken’s 11th-inning single plated the game-winning run at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point as O knotted its Johnstown Collegiate League semifinal series against Martella’s Pharmacy at one game apiece.
O, which was trailing 4-2 in the fourth when the game was suspended on Saturday, tied the game in the eighth with a pair of runs, after surrendering three to Martella’s Pharmacy in the top half of the frame.
Chase Palmer, Tyler Cote and Anthony Maseto each had two hits for O, with Palmer and Aaron Alakson each providing two RBIs.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Nick Fleming had three hits and was a home run short of the cycle. Garrett Greco, Jack Messina, Zach Ramach and Konnor Pittman each had two hits. Greco and Steve Budash each drove in a pair of runs for the JCBL’s regular-season champions.
Saturday
Mainline Pharmacy 8, Laurel Auto Group 2: Josh Ulery had three hits and scored twice while Erik Rhodes had a pair of knocks and crossed the plate two times as Mainline Pharmacy hammered out a win over Laurel Auto Group in Game 2 of their semifinal series. Mainline Pharmacy, which scored four runs in the eighth to break open a 3-2 lead, holds a 2-0 edge in the best-of-5 semifinal.
Luke Schrock scattered 10 hits over seven innings, fanning five to earn the win on the mound.
Chris Slatt and Brady Yard each had a pair of hits for Laurel Auto Group.
The second game at Sargent’s Stadium between O and Martella’s Pharmacy was halted by rain in the fourth inning with Marcella’s Pharmacy leading 4-2. The game will resume at 4 p.m. Sunday with Game 3 of the Mainline Pharmacy-Laurel Auto Group series following at 7 p.m.
Prospect League
Saturday
Mill Rats 7, Paints 4: In Chillicothe, Ohio, a three-run home run from Jeremy Delamota put Johnstown ahead to stay as it topped Chillicothe on the way to the Mill Rats’ third straight win.
The Mill Rats, who trailed 3-2 after six innings, knotted the score when Austin Baal’s single to left led to an error that allowed Gio Calamia. Baal had two of Johnstown’s seven hits.
Chillicothe, which totaled 14 hits, saw five players collect two or more knocks with Tim Orr posting three.
