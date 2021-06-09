Johnstown Collegiate League
Smith Transport 11, Laurel Auto Group 0 (5): Taylor Squiric threw four innings and Seth Coleman tossed one frame as Smith Transport had a combined, abbreviated no-hitter over Laurel Auto Group in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Squiric struck out eight and walked two. Coleman fanned one batter.
Justin Turcovsky had two hits, including a grand slam home run for 3-2 Smith Transport. Chase Vargo had two hits, with a double and two runs scored.
O 14, Laurel Auto Group 7: Branden Kaneck drove in four runs while teammates Marcus Badzik and Tanner Kobal each chased home three runs as O picked up its first win of the season in Wednesday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Colton Cornell had three hits in the win while teammates Kanick, Badzik, Corey Cavalier and Jake Shope each supplied two knocks. Badzik scored three runs with Cavalier, Colton Cornell, Brandon Robaugh and Connor Adams crossing the plate twice.
Alex Ray and Derrick Weaver each had two hits and two RBIs for Laurel Auto Group, while Austin Price also had two hits.
American Legion
Bedford 13, Somerset 0 (4): In Bedford, Nate Whysong and Aiden Kirk combined to toss an abbreviated perfect game as the Hurricanes hammered the Businessmen.
Whysong struck out 11.
Trevor Weyandt led the Hurricanes with four hits and three RBIs, including a double and a home run. Calvin Iseminger added three hits, while Andrew Lazor added two more and a home run.
St. Michael 7, Northern Cambria 3: In St. Michael, Jake Poldiak scattered four hits while striking out 10 and walking two as the Saints beat visiting Northern Cambria.
At the plate, Poldiak went 3-for-4 with one run and one run batted in. Kirk Bearjar had three hits, one run and two RBIs.
Luke Scarton and Josh Blanchetti each had two hits for 1-3 St. Michael.
Evan Wiewiora had a double for 0-2 Northern Cambria.
Prospect League
Aviators 8, Mill Rats 7: In Lafayette, Ind., three hits and two RBIs from Nick Hess sparked the Johnstown Mill Rats, but they were not able to overcome a late push from the Lafayette Aviators on Wednesday.
Johnstown (4-8) grabbed a 5-3 lead in the third inning of a nip-and-tuck contest, regaining the lead with two runs in the fifth to go up 7-6. Single runs by the Aviators (9-3) in the sixth and seventh innings pushed the hosts ahead to stay.
Damian Yenzi and Mike Whiteherse each had two hits in the loss. Hess, Yenzi and Pete Capobianco each hit home runs for Johnstown.
Carlos Contreras had three hits for Lafayette.
