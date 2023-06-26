JCBL
Monday
Martella’s Pharmacy 5, Mainline Pharmacy 4: In Sidman, Hunter Smith connected for a run-scoring double on a 1-2 count in the sixth inning to plate the eventual game-winning run for Martella’s Pharmacy against Mainline Pharmacy.
Hayden Sierocky and Nick Flemming each had two hits for Martella’s Pharmacy. Zach Ramach had a run-scoring single, and Steve Budash plated a run via a sacrifice fly.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Alex Glumac had a run-scoring single. Karson Reffner singled and scored a run. Devon Boyles doubled for Mainline.
O 8, The Hill Group 0 (6): In Monday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Tyler Cote went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs as O defeated The Hill Group in a game halted by heavy rains in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Nathan Holmes pitched six innings for O, striking out eight and walking four while scattering eight hits.
Aaron Alakson went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, and Branden Kanick had a double for O.
Brandon Yanity went 2-for-2 with a walk for The Hill Group. Graham Spitz and Tyler Weber each had two hits.
