Johnstown Collegiate
Smith Transport 5, O 4: At Roxbury Park, Smith Transport collected 11 hits and five pitchers combined to hold off O in the JCBL regular-season finale on Thursday.
Zach Slis went 3-for-3 with a run and one run batted in for Smith Transport, which finished 14-13 and earned its first trip to the league playoffs as the third seed.
Chase Vargo went 3-for-4 with a triple, and he closed the game by pitching a scoreless frame. Logan Webb had two hits and scored twice. Ben Wolf had two hits with two runs, and he pitched two scoreless innings to start the contest.
Marcus Badzik hit a home run for fourth-seeded O, which finished 6-22.
Branden Kanick went 2-for-2 with two runs and a walk. Kanick and Christian Kubacka each hit a double.
Northeast League
Binghamton 4, Altoona 3: In Altoona, Ferndale Area High School graduate Trey McGough fired a career-high seven innings for the Curve, but the Rumble Ponies scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to prevail at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona struck early with a leadoff home run from Jonah Davis. After the Rumble Ponies drew even in the third inning, Canaan Smith-Njigba smashed a two-run homer to take a 3-1 lead in support of McGough.
McGough used a low-90s fastball, slider and curveball to keep the Rumble Ponies off-balance all night. He needed just 42 pitches to complete four innings and retired 13 of 14 batters to finish his outing after an RBI double from Manny Rodriguez in the third inning. McGough needed just 77 pitches. He allowed one run on four hits, no walks and struck out four.
Over his past five starts, McGough has compiled a 2.20 ERA with 22 strikeouts compared to three walks in 282/3 innings.
Binghamton’s The Curve offense was stifled by right-hander Adam Oller, who allowed just one baserunner after the Smith-Njigba home run in the third inning. Oller struck out six in a season-high seven inning outing. He struck out six batters.
Binghamton went ahead with three runs in the top of the eighth off John O’Reilly.
Luis Carpio led off the eighth inning with a single and advanced to third on a double from David Rodriguez. Nick Conti tied the game with a two-run double off the wall in right field and he advanced to third on a flyball to right off the bat of Rodriguez. Jake Mangum’s sacrifice fly to center field to make it 4-3.
Davis and Josh Bissonette each had two-hit days at the plate to lead the Curve.
