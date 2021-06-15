Johnstown Collegiate
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 4, O 1: At Roxbury Park, Bobby Kusinsky and Ben Mongelluzo combined to strike out 10 batters as Paul Carpenter prevailed on Tuesday.
Kusinsky went the first five innings and fanned seven batters while allowing one hit and one unearned run. Mongelluzo punched out three batters over the final two frames.
Lucca Bacarri and Jordan Sabol (double) both led Paul Carpenter, which scored three runs in the first inning, with two hits. Bacarri, Sam Contacos and Jackson Kozlovac each drove in a run.
Corey Cavalier drove in O’s lone run in the fifth inning. Tanner Kobal doubled. Brycen Sechler struck out five batters in a complete game.
Smith Transport 7, O 5: Joe Olsavsky went 3-for-3 with two walks, two runs, two doubles and four RBIs to lead Smith Transport to victory in the late game at Roxbury Park.
Lenny Piccini added two hits and two RBIs for Smith Transport. Kyle Jones scored twice and stole two bases. Aidan Shepard doubled. Taylor Squiric struck out nine batters over five innings to earn the victory. Sullivan Schueltz notched the one-out save to strand two runners in scoring position.
O scored twice in the seventh to pull within two runs.
Marcus Badzik, Corey Cavalier, Blake Henry, Ryan Mastovich and Jake Shope all drove in a run for O.
Martella’s Pharmacy 8, Laurel Auto Group 0: In St. Michael, Zach Ramach went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs as three hurlers combined on a three-hit shutout for Martella’s at Forest Hills High School.
Matt Frazetta (two runs) and Garrett Grecko each collected two hits for Martella’s. Jake Ansell scored twice and stole two bases.
Martella’s scored four runs in the third inning and added a pair of runs in the first and fifth frames.
Justin Naylor started and blanked Laurel Auto over four innings. Kyle Glass struck out two batters over the next two innings, and Matt Mosholder fanned two hitters in the seventh.
Nick Lagnese provided two hits for Laurel Auto Group. Chris Hasse added the other hit.
Monday
Smith Transport 11, Martella’s Pharmacy 1 (5): In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Josh Ulery went 2-for-2 with a double, walk and RBI at the plate and also allowed just one run over five innings to earn the victory for Smith Transport, which tallied 11 unanswered runs.
Joe Olsavsky (three runs and three stolen bases) and Logan Webb (two runs) both contributed two hits. Camden Moors and J.T. Turcovsky both plated two runs. Aiden Shepard and Chase Vargo each scored twice.
Omar Ward drove in Martella’s lone run in the first inning.
Martella’s Pharmacy 6, Laurel Auto Group 0: Ryne Wallace blasted a grand slam in the first inning to support Michael Marinchak’s nine-strikeout performance over five innings in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point as Martella’s prevailed.
Wallace went 2-for-3. Jake Ansell (one RBI) and Garrett Grecko (two runs scored) added two hits apiece, which included one double each. Brent Morris doubled.
Mason Akers and Derek Weaver each contributed a hit for Laurel Auto Group.
Cambria County Legion
Monday
St. Michael 11, Ebensburg 2: In Ebensburg, Jake Poldiak struck out five and did not allow an earned run in a complete-game victory for the Saints.
St. Michael scored six runs in the fourth inning to break a 1-all tie and added four runs in the seventh. Josh Blanchetti collected three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs for the Saints. Dylan Kundrod went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs, two walks and two RBIs. Jace Irvin added two hits and two RBIs. Hunter Forcellini, Dayton Maul and Tyler Orris (double) all scored twice.
Gavin Knopp drove in a run for Ebensburg. Brayden Mennett doubled.
Bedford 22, Somerset 1 (3): In Somerset, Karson Reffner went 3-for-3 with three runs and five RBIs and the Hurricanes used a 13-run third inning to put the mercy-rule into effect.
Joey Huxta went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, and Andrew Lazor had two hits, two runs, three RBIs and a double. Matt Whysong had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Somerset’s Bryce Mulhollen had a double and scored once.
