Martella’s Pharmacy 11-7, O 1-6: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Jared Dowey provided two hits and four RBIs at the plate and nine strikeouts over five solid innings on the mound to highlight his team’s first victory of the day. O scored twice in the seventh inning of the second game, but left the potential tying run at second base as Martella’s swept the twin bill.
In the first game, Martella’s Bryce McCleester went 2-for-3 with a run scored, double and two RBIs. Troy Emert and Jordan Ford each scored twice. Zach Ramach crossed home plate three times.
Corey Cavalier drove in O’s lone run.
In the second game, six different Martella’s players drove in a run. Omar Ward tripled, and Dave Shroyer doubled.
Martella’s right-hander Michael Marinchak struck out seven batters and allowed three earned runs over 42/3 innings for the victory. Ford notched a one-out save.
Marcus Badzik drove home two runs with a double to pull O within a run in the top of the seventh. He finished with three RBIs. Tanner Kobal and Brandon Robaugh (double) each provided two knocks. Cavalier doubled.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 9, Smith Transport 3: At Roxbury Park, the Capital Advisors clinched the regular-season title with a victory.
No further details were reported.
Paul Carpenter (22-3) will await either Laurel Auto Group or O in the best-of-5 semifinal series starting Friday at Roxbury Park.
Bedford 12, Hollidaysburg 0 (6): In Hollidaysburg, Calvin Iseminger drove in four runs on two hits and Andrew Lazor went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, while Luke Mickle struck out eight batters and allowed four hits to lead the Hurricanes to victory on Sunday.
Iseminger doubled. Joey Koontz doubled among his two hits and also drove in two runs and scored twice for Bedford (19-2), which tallied nine runs in the top of the third inning. Trenten Mellott contributed two knocks.
Matt Smith doubled for Hollidaysburg.
Bedford, Claysburg and St. Michael will represent the league in the Region 7 Tournament, which will be played at Forest Hills High School’s field.
Bedford 12, Hollidaysburg 2 (5): In Bedford, Lazor, Mellott (double) and Trevor Weyandt all plated two runs as the Hurricanes sprinted to victory on Saturday.
Iseminger, Koontz, Weyandt and Matt Whysong all scored twice for Bedford, which broke the game open with five runs in the third inning.
Iseminger went the first two innings and allowed one run. Mellott tossed the final three frames, striking out three and permitting one run.
Matt Boyer went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Hollidaysburg. Landon Perry and Nate Sell (double) also provided two hits apiece.
