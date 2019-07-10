Trevor Pfeil threw a complete-game, scattering seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks while throwing 50 of his 77 pitches for strikes as Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors topped Smith Transport 12-0 on Wednesday in the Johnstown Collegiate League contest at Roxbury Park.
Matt Previte was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Ben Maudie had two hits with a home run and Vinny Rauso added two hits for league-leading Paul Carpenter.
Seven different players had singles for Smith Transport.
Ophthalmic Associates tops Martella’s Pharmacy late
Jake Shope, Corey Cavalier and Chasen Claus were all 2-for-4 as Ophthalmic Associates defeated Martella’s Pharmacy 9-4 in the Johnstown Collegiate League late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Tuesday.
Cavalier, who had a triple, and Claus both had doubles and scored twice while Shope and Claus each drove in two runs. Alex Arone earned the complete-game victory, scattering seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
Dylan Gearhart, who supplied a double, and Andrew Pasko were both 2-for-4 for Martella’s.
Legion opens playoff series
The Cambria County League of the American Legion will begin the best-of-3 semifinal playoffs on Thursday.
Top-seeded Claysburg hosts No. 4 Somerset while third-seeded Bedford is at No. 2 St. Michael
Both games are set to get underway at 5:30 p.m.
