Prospect League
Chillicothe 13, Johnstown 4 (8): In Chillicothe, Ohio, Ben Gbur’s grand slam highlighted a six-run inning as the Paints tallied 12 runs between the fifth and seventh innings to defeat the Mill Rats on Thursday night in a game shortened to eight innings due to inclement weather.
Trey Maeker doubled, scored three runs and drove in a pair of runs for Chillicothe (17-12). Colin Summerhill tripled and scored twice. Nathan Karaffa (two runs) also tripled, while Alex Ludwick and Trey Smith both doubled.
Ben Newbert led Johnstown (7-22) with two hits and two runs. Tyler Dellerman hit his third home run of the season. Sam Mast plated a run.
The Mill Rats bullpen allowed 13 runs over the final six innings after starter Jon McCullough went just one frame.
Johnstown Collegiate
Wednesday
Laurel Auto Group 9, Smith Transport 8: At Roxbury Park, Tanner Civis delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Laurel Auto to victory.
Will Miller led Laurel Auto Group with two hits and two RBIs. Tyler Suder scored twice. Tyler Mosorjak drove in two runs and also struck out six batters over 42/3 innings on the mound. Ian Fleck notched the victory as he struck out three and allowed one earned run over 21/3 innings.
Joe Olsavsky, Chase Vargo and Ben Wolf all produced two hits and two runs scored for Smith Transport. Olsavsky doubled twice, while Vargo and Wolf netted one two-bagger. Luke Schrock fanned four batters and allowed four runs, three earned, over five innings.
Martella’s Pharmacy 6, O 5: In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Ryne Wallace was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning to force in the eventual winning run.
Martella’s Jake Ansell went 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs. Dave Shroyer contributed two hits and a run scored. Omar Ward doubled and plated a run.
Martella’s Troy Emert earned the victory in relief, striking out two batters over 12/3 innings. Jordan Ford fanned both batters he faced for the save to leave the potential tying run stranded at second base.
Jake Shope went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for O, which scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning.
Tuesday
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 10, Smith Transport 8: In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Sammy Contacos’ RBI double tied the contest and Ethan Boring’s two-run double provided the winning margin in the top of the seventh inning to lift Paul Carpenter to victory.
First-place Paul Carpenter scored the game’s final six runs to battle back from an 8-4 deficit. Jace Cappelinni finished 4-for-5 with a double and RBI. Contacos ended up 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Austin Homer (triple) and Billy Perroz (double and two RBIs) each provided two hits. Jayden Taitano also doubled.
Justin Wright allowed two runs, one earned, over the final 32/3 innings for the victory.
Joe Olsavsky led Smith Transport with a 3-for-4 night that included a double and RBI. Camden Moors added two hits, including a double, and a run batted in.
Chase Vargo plated two runs and doubled. Evan Becquet also doubled.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Bedford 4, Hollidaysburg 3: In Bedford, Mercury Swaim scored the winning run on Dalton Shaw’s groundout to shortstop in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Hurricanes earned a one-run victory.
Swaim led off the frame with a single to left field. He stole second base and advanced to third base on a wild pitch.
Bedford (13-0) was limited to four hits and two earned runs by three different Hollidaysburg hurlers. Karson Reffner also drove in a run for Bedford, which tallied three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Calvin Iseminger struck out four batters over 51/3 innings for Bedford. Andrew Lazor fanned two batters over the final 12/3 innings for the victory.
Carson Kensinger and Ethan Stevenson both doubled for Hollidaysburg. Justin Herman and Landon Perry each drove in a run.
Hollidaysburg scored two runs in the top of the sixth to force a 3-all tie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.