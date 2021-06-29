Prospect League
Chillicothe 3, Johnstown 2: In Chillicothe, Ohio, Jake Silverstein drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to force in Nathan Karaffa as the Paints edged the Mill Rats on Tuesday night.
Johnstown (7-21) tallied a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to force a 2-all tie.
Dylan Swarmer blasted a solo home run and Ben Newbert’s RBI single accounted for the runs. Newbert and Damian Yenzi both provided two hits.
North Star graduate and Pitt-Johnstown product Brady Walker allowed six walks and two earned runs over four innings, which included four strikeouts, for Johns- town.
Colin Summerhill went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Chillicothe (16-12). Kent Reeser doubled. Summerhill’s two-run single in the first gave the Paints a 2-0 advantage.
Johnstown Collegiate
Tuesday
Smith Transport 10, Laurel Auto Group 8: With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Josh Ulery clubbed a three-run home run to left field at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to cap a string of seven unanswered runs as Smith Transport prevailed.
Ulery finished with two hits, two runs and three RBIs.
Laurel Auto Group led 8-3 after the top of the fifth inning. Smith Transport replied with a single run in the fifth and three runs each in the sixth and seventh frames.
Lenny Piccini provided an RBI single and Chase Vargo’s two-run double highlighted Smith Transport’s sixth inning.
Vargo (3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs) tossed 12/3 innings of scoreless relief for the victory. Alec Glumax finished with two hits, including a triple, three runs and an RBI. Joe Olsavsky scored twice.
Alex Ray led Laurel Auto with two hits, two runs and a run batted in. Chase Hudson added two hits. Austin Brown plated two runs, and Tyler Suder scored twice.
Monday
Martella’s Pharmacy 6, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 0: In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, hurlers Kyle Glass and Jordan Ford combined to strike out eight batters and limit Paul Carpenter to four singles as Martella’s prevailed.
Glass went the first four innings, fanning three batters. Ford punched out five over the final three frames.
Martella’s Omar Ward went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, two triples, two runs and an RBI. Jake Felton doubled and drove in a run. Zach Ramach plated two runs. Martella’s scored a pair of runs in the first and third innings.
Jordan Sabol provided two hits for Paul Carpenter.
Laurel Auto Group 5, O 2: At Roxbury Park, Ian Fleck provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs as Laurel Auto defeated O.
Alex Ray contributed two hits and a run scored for Laurel Auto Group, which scored four runs in the fifth inning to take its first lead. Austin Brown scored twice. Tanner Civis (double) and Will Miller each drove in a run. Sam Newcomer scattered 12 hits over 52/3 innings to earn the victory.
Rhett Frazier struck out three batters over the final 11/3 innings for the save.
Corey Cavalier went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for O, which left 10 runners on base in a 13-hit performance.
Branden Kanick and Jake Shope both amassed two knocks. Brandon Robaugh plated the other run.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Tuesday
Somerset 6, Ebensburg 2: In Somerset, Shane Roberts struck out five batters in a complete-game victory and also added a double and RBI to lead the Businessmen to victory.
Somerset’s four-run sixth inning broke a 2-all tie. Brody Close added two hits, which including a double, and three RBIs. Aiden VanLenten finished with two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Brycen Sechler scored three runs.
Ebensburg’s Dewayne Mosley (triple) and Brady Sheehan each provided a hit.
Gavin Knopp and Reece Werner both drove home a run.
Monday
Ebensburg 9, Northern Cambria 7: In Northern Cambria, a five-run third inning helped the visitors withstand a late rally by the hosts.
Northern Cambria put runners at second and third base in the bottom of the seventh, but Ebensburg hurler Ethan Frank produced a strikeout to end the game. Frank finished with seven punchouts over the final four frames to notch the victory on the mound, while supplying two hits and a run scored at the plate.
Ebensburg’s Nate Wyrwas finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Brady Sheehan stole two bases and scored twice. Reece Werner doubled and drove home a run. Brayden Mennett and Nolan Wyrwas both came across to score two runs.
Maverick Baker went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored for Northern Cambria. Isak Kudlawiec produced two hits and an RBI. Josh Miller doubled, and Matthew Sedlock stole three bases and scored twice.
Bedford 13, St. Michael 3 (5): In Bedford, Joey Koontz went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Hurricanes past the Saints.
Andrew Lazor provided two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs for Bedford (12-0), which led 4-2 after the second inning. Four runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth helped Bedford break away.
Bedford’s Calvin Iseminger and Trevor Weyandt (two runs and a double) each drove home two runs. Dalton Shaw came around to cross home plate twice. Trenten Mellott (two runs) and Karson Reffner both doubled. Luke Mickle permitted two earned runs over the first three innings. Sid Grove blanked St. Michael over the final two frames.
Kirk Bearjar and Cody Falger each doubled and drove in a run for St. Michael.
Koby Kargo also plated a run.
