Prospect League
Johnstown 10, Chillicothe 2: In Chillicothe, Ohio, Tyler Dellerman blasted his sixth home run of the season and drove in two runs to lead four players with multi-hit games as the Mill Rats won their fifth straight game on Thursday night.
Pete Capobianco (two doubles), Nick Hess (two runs) and Trey Lipscomb all provided two knocks for Johnstown (5-2 second half, 12-24 overall).
DJ Alexander contributed his eighth double of the campaign and drove in two runs. Damian Yenzi plated two runs. Christian Scott and Dylan Swarmer both scored twice. Johnstown led 9-0 after the third inning.
Five Mill Rats pitchers combined to limit the Paints to six hits. Tom Colcombe started and tossed three shutout frames. Benson Miller put up two zeroes for the victory. JT Wolke allowed one run over two innings, while Dylan Vega and Zachary Rohaley went an inning each.
Kent Reeser went 2-for-4 for Chillicothe (3-4 second half, 20-16 overall). Drew Wilson hit a solo home run.
Johnstown Collegiate
Smith Transport 7, O 6: In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Joe Olsavsky went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs, two stolen bases and two RBIs as Smith Transport held off a late rally from O to prevail.
O scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but a 6-3-2 double play nabbed Jake Shope at home plate to end the game.
Alex Glumac added three stolen bases, two hits and two runs for Smith Transport (12-12).
Sullivan Schueltz (two hits) and Chase Vargo each doubled. Josh Ulery drove home two runs.
Shope went 3-for-4 with a double. Tanner Kobal provided two hits and two runs, and Corey Cavalier drove in two runs. Nate Horner allowed three runs over 61/3 innings of relief.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Thursday
Bedford 6-6, Northern Cambria 2-3: In Bedford, Luke Mickle drove in two runs and tossed four shutout frames in the first game while the Hurricanes provided five third-inning runs in the second contest to notch a sweep of five-inning affairs.
In the first game, Mickle struck out three batters and scattered two hits. Bedford (17-2) tallied six runs in the bottom of the first inning after Northern Cambria produced two runs in the top half. Matt Whysong stole two bases.
Anthony Maseto stole two bases and doubled for Northern Cambria (0-12).
In the second game, Whysong went 2-for-2 with a triple, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Calvin Iseminger plated two runs and tossed three innings of relief.
Joshua Yachtis went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Josh Miller tripled, and Maseto doubled for Northern Cambria.
Wednesday
Somerset 7, St. Michael 5: In Somerset, Shane Roberts provided two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead the Businessmen past the Saints.
Reese Kennell finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI at the plate. He also tossed two innings in relief for the victory. Simon McGuire retired all six batters he faced for the save.
Somerset led 5-0 after the second inning. St. Michael (4-11) answered with a trio of runs in the third inning.
Only two of the seven runs St. Michael allowed were earned.
Luke Scarton led St. Michael with a 3-for-4 effort and an RBI. Cody Falger provided two hits.
Josh Blanchetti drove in two runs. Dan Blanchetti stole two bases.
Northeast League
Akron 8, Altoona 1: In Altoona, Steven Kwan provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the RubberDucks past the Curve on Thursday night.
Akron’s Andruw Monasterio contributed two hits, including a double, and two runs for Akron (32-23), which led 5-0 after the second inning.
Every RubberDucks starter managed a hit in the game.
Ji-Hwan Bae and Josh Bissonette (double and RBI) each had two hits for Altoona (30-24).
Travis MacGregor was charged with the loss despite completing five innings in his fourth straight outing. MacGregor allowed a season-high six runs, matched a career-high with nine hits allowed, while walking two batters, and striking out five.
Cam Alldred fired two scoreless innings of relief after MacGregor to hold the line for the Curve. Will Gardner also threw two innings in relief, allowing two runs – one earned – to finish Altoona’s night on the mound.
Five Akron hurlers combined to strike out 12 batters and limit Altoona to one run.
Ferndale Area High School graduate Trey McGough will start the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, which begins at 5 p.m.
Osvaldo Bido is slated to take the ball for Altoona in Game 2. The RubberDucks will send left-hander Juan Hillman in Game 1 and follow with righty Thomas Ponticelli in Game 2.
