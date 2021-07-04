Prospect League
Johnstown 16, West Virginia 13: In Beckley, West Virginia, the Mill Rats tallied 12 unanswered runs to erase a nine-run deficit and claim their second straight victory on Sunday.
Johnstown (9-24 overall) moved to 2-2 during the second half. The Mill Rats won two straight games for the first time since May 27 and 29, the initial two contests of the season.
Johnstown’s Nick Hess (double, three runs, four RBIs) and Trey Lipscomb (double, four runs, two RBIs), each went 4-for-5. DJ Alexander added three hits. Ben Newbert finished with two knocks, including a triple, and three RBIs.
Tyler Dellerman doubled among his two hits and drove in two runs.
Casey Marshalwitz allowed one unearned run over 5.1 innings to earn the victory.
West Virginia (17-15, 2-2) led 13-4 after the fourth inning.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Claysburg 13, Bedford 3 (5): In Bedford, a seven-run first inning helped Claysburg hand the Hurricanes their first loss of the season on Saturday.
Ben Dombrosky finished with four RBIs, two runs and two hits, including a double, for Claysburg. Caleb Gampe blasted a two-run home run in the first inning and finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Parker Dibert (double) and Tanner Hall (two runs) both collected two hits. Lleyton Kling and Dawson Rightenour each scored twice.
Claysburg’s Corey Chamberlain struck out four batters over five innings.
Joey Koontz doubled for Bedford (13-1). Calvin Iseminger, Andrew Lazor and Karson Reffner all drove in one run.
