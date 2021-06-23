Prospect League
Chillicothe 9, Johnstown 5: In Chillicothe, Ohio, a five-run sixth inning helped the Paints defeat the Mill Rats on Wednesday night.
Isaac Bair and Kent Reeser (triple) each drove in two runs for Chillicothe (11-12), which tallied seven stolen bases. Alex Ludwick chipped in three stolen bases, two hits and two runs. Ryley Preece scored twice and stole two bases. Nathan Karaffa doubled, and Jake Silverstein stole two bases.
Chillicothe’s Andrew Clelland limited Johnstown to two earned runs over five innings for the victory.
DJ Alexander went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Johnstown (6-17). Nick Hess provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Julian Bury scored three runs. Pete Capobianco doubled. Jon McCullough permitted five runs and struck out six batters in 51/3 innings.
Johnstown Collegiate
Smith Transport 10, Laurel Auto Group 6: In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Smith Transport overcame a 6-3 deficit with a four-run fourth inning to prevail.
Zach Slis scored twice, hit an inside-the park home run to right field and allowed just two knocks over four relief innings to notch the victory for Smith Transport. Joe Olsavsky and Justin Turcovsky each contributed two hits. Turcovsky plated three runs and doubled twice. Olsavsky doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Alex Glumac added two runs and two RBIs.
Jared Houser (two runs scored and two stolen bases) and Tyler Suder (two doubles) each supplied two hits for Laurel Auto Group, which scored two runs in each of the first three innings. Alex Ray plated two runs, and Ian Fleck doubled.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Hollidaysburg 4, Northern Cambria 3: In Hollidaysburg, Landon Perry singled on a ground ball to the first baseman to plate Braden Callahan with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the eventual winning run.
Austin Estep, Gabe Herman, Carson Kensinger and Perry all provided two hits for Hollidaysburg (5-4).
Josh Miller struck out seven batters over 51/3 innings for Northern Cambria (0-5), which led 3-2 after the fourth inning.
Ethan Krawcion contributed two hits, two stolen bases and two runs. Matthew Sedlock stole two bases, doubled and plated a run. Isak Kudlawiec also drove in a run.
Bedford 11, Ebensburg 1 (6): In Ebensburg, Calvin Iseminger struck out seven batters over six innings on the mound and went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs at the plate to propel the Hurricanes to victory.
Bedford (8-0) gained an early 5-0 lead after the first inning.
Trenten Mellott finished 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs scored. Andrew Lazor added two hits, including a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Jesse Chamberlain doubled and plated three runs.
Matt Whysong scored twice.
Ebensburg’s Brady Sheehan tripled and scored on Nolan Wyrwas’ RBI fielder’s choice in the sixth inning. Zander Washko walked three times.
Claysburg 10, St. Michael 1: In St. Michael, Corey Chamberlain struck out eight batters in a complete game and went 2-for-3 with a double, three stolen bases, three runs, two walks and four RBIs as Claysburg defeated the Saints.
Claysburg led 4-1 after the fourth inning, and padded its lead with a pair of runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh.
Parker Dibert, Caleb Gampe and Caleb Oakes each added two hits. Dibert doubled and plated three runs. Gampe stole two bases and drove in a run.
Luke Scarton went 2-for-3 to lead St. Michael (4-6). Kirk Bearjar doubled.
