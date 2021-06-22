Prospect League
West Virginia 13, Johnstown 8: In Beckley, West Virginia, Pat Mills blasted two home runs and finished with three hits, two runs scored and six RBIs to lead the Miners past the Mill Rats on Tuesday night.
West Virginia scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to increase its lead. Johnstown led 5-1 after the top of the third inning.
Straton Podaras went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for West Virginia (12-9). Isaiah Ortega-Jones hammered a two-run home run. Denver Blinn (two runs) and and David Meech (double and five runs) both added two hits.
Johnstown’s Tyler Dellerman contributed two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Andre Good drove in two runs. Ben Newbert scored three runs and doubled.
Owen Sabol tripled and plated a run.
Johnstown Collegiate
Smith Transport 10, O 4: In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Alec Glumac, Lenny Piccini and Camden Moors each had two hits as Smith Transport pulled away from O.
Joe Olsavsky doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs for Smith Transport.
Garrett Starr pitched five innings, striking out four and walking three while allowing only one earned run.
Jake Shope doubled twice and scored a run for O. Corey Cavalier had a hit, scored once and drove in a run.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Hollidaysburg 6, St. Michael 4: In Hollidaysburg, the hosts scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to pull away from the Saints on Monday.
Nick Peterson went 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI for Hollidaysburg (4-4). Joe Levri plated two runs. Braden Callahan and Austin Estep both doubled. Zach Barton allowed one run over the final four innings to earn the victory.
Josh Blanchetti doubled and stole two bases for St. Michael (4-5). Hunter Forcellini provided the team’s only other hit. Jake Poldiak went six innings, striking out five batters. Kirk Bearjar, Jace Irvin and Tyler Orris all drove in one run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.