Prospect League
West Virginia 14, Johnstown 7: In Beckley, W.Va., two separate four-run innings helped the Miners claw back from a three-run deficit to extend the Mill Rats’ losing streak to six games on Friday night.
Johnstown fell to 5-15 on the season.
Mac Danford led West Virginia with a 3-for-3 effort, which included a double, home run, two walks, two runs and five RBIs. Pat Mills finished 4-for-6 with a triple, home run, three runs and two RBIs.
West Virginia compiled eight extra-base hits on the night.
Juan Familia, Kenneth Melendez (two runs) and Jake Reifsnyder all provided two hits for West Virginia.
Mount Aloysius product Jeremy Iellimo, Dylan Swarmer and Cameron Walker all provided two hits for the Mill Rats, who host the Miners at 5 p.m. Saturday. Tyler Dellerman doubled and plated two runs.
Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 3, Smith Transport 1: Omar Ward went the distance on 90 pitches, striking out 10 batters and only allowing one run in the bottom of the first inning as Martella’s won a battle between teams with matching 7-4 records heading into Friday’s early contest at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Jared Dowey led Martella’s with two hits. Jake Ansell doubled, and Ward drove in a run. A wild pitch allowed Garrett Grecko to score the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.
Alec Glumax and Josh Ulery each doubled for Smith Transport. Lenny Piccini drove in a run in the bottom of the first inning. Luke Schrock went six innings and allowed only one earned run.
Laurel Auto Group 2, O 1: Austin Brown’s sacrifice fly tied the game and Chase Hudson’s RBI single with two outs in the top of the seventh inning gave Laurel Auto Group the lead it would not relinquish in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Will Miller led Laurel Auto with two hits. Austin Price doubled. Sam Newcomer struck out three batters and tossed three innings of shutout relief to earn the victory.
Nate Horner went 6.1 innings for O, surrendering both runs. Jake Shope doubled twice, and Corey Cavalier provided two knocks. Brandon Robaugh drove in a run.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Bedford 10, Somerset 6: In Somerset, Trenten Mellott went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Hurricanes past the Businessmen.
Calvin Iseminger plated three runs and scored twice for Bedford (7-0). Sid Grove (two stolen bases) and Joey Koontz also provided two hits apiece. Joey Huxta and Luke Mickle each doubled.
Bedford scored the game’s first five runs. Somerset answered with a pair of runs in the third, but Bedford replied by tallying the next four runs.
Reese Kennell led Somerset with a 3-for-4 effort, which included a double and four RBIs. Bryce Mulhollen scored twice and doubled. Aiden VanLenten drove in a run.
