Prospect League
Mill Rats 8, Miners 0: In Beckley, W.Va., four Johnstown pitchers limited West Virginia to three hits, with starter Mark Edeburn going six innings with two hits allowed against six strikeouts.
Benson Miller, Will Conroy and Dylan Vega each pitched an inning in relief, with Miller and Vega each recording two strikeouts.
The Mill Rats (9-5 second half, 16-27 overall) gave Edeburn plenty of early support, building a 6-0 lead over the first three innings with single runs in the seventh and ninth innings.
D.J. Alexander had three hits and scored twice while Damian Yenzi and Trey Lipscomb each picked up a pair of hits. Tanner Froehlich, who led off the third inning with a solo home run, scored two runs, as did teammate Ryan McCarthy, who drew four walks in five plate appearances.
The loss put the Miners 51/2 games behind the Mill Rats in the East – Ohio River Valley’s second-half standings.
American Legion
Region 7 Tournament
Sunday
Yough 11, Bedford 3: In St. Michael, Michael Bell drove in four runs while Steve Manon delivered four hits as Tough trounced Bedford in a Pool A contest.
Kameron Pritts’ three RBIs also helped Yough’s cause as it capitalized on four Bedford errors.
Trenten Mellott had two hits for the Hurricanes.
Philipsburg 8, St. Michael 5: In St. Michael, three runs in the seventh inning propped up Philipsburg as it raced past the Saints in a Pool A game on Sunday.
Back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Nathan Gutskey and Ryan Whitehead helped to break a 5-all tie that was forged when the Saints pushed five runs across in the bottom of the fourth.
Parker White had three hits and scored three runs while Whitehead collected two RBIs.
Luke McLeary’s two RBIs boosted St. Michael, which saw Dylan Kundrod lace out a pair of hits. All 10 of St. Michael’s hits were singles.
Saturday
Yough 2, St. Michael 0: In St. Michael, Kam Pritts’ two-run double in the top of the sixth inning was the only offense of the game as the Cougars crowned the Saints.
Nate Wilkins went the distance for Yough (19-5), striking out six and allowing four singles in the shutout.
Koby Kargo finished 2-for-3 to pace St. Michael (4-13). Kirk Bearjar and Zach Myers each singled.
Cody Falger scattered three hits and struck out one for St. Michael.
Bedford 8, Philipsburg 7: In St. Michael, Andrew Lazor went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs at the plate and also pitched the final 21/3 innings in relief to notch the victory on the mound to lead the Hurricanes to victory in Pool A action.
With the score deadlocked at 6-all in the fifth, Lazor tripled to center field to drive in Joey Koontz. Lazor later scored the eventual game-winning run.
In the seventh, Philipsburg (11-2) scored a run to pull within one. However, Lazor notched the final out.
Philipsburg tallied five runs off Bedford starting pitcher Trenten Mellott in the second inning to lead 5-2.
Koontz was 2-for-5 with three runs scored. Jesse Chamberlain (two RBIs), Joey Huxta and Mellott (two RBIs) all provided two hits for Bedford.
Philipsburg’s Parker White went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Nick Coudriet finished 3-for-5 and an RBI. Nate Gustkey drove in two runs.
Mellott allowed five earned runs over the first two innings. Jared Dowey allowed one run over the next 22/3 frames. Both Dowey and Lazor struck out three hitters.
