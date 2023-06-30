Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 7, Mainline Pharmacy 6: Martella’s Pharmacy plated a single run in the seventh to break a 6-all tie and walk away with a victory over Mainline Pharmacy in Friday’s early game at Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park.
Tyler Alexander swatted a home run for Mariella’s Pharmacy and chased in three runs, while Andrew Weaver and Konnor Pittman (three runs scored) each had two hits. Owen McDermott crossed the plate twice in the win.
Lincoln Pack’s three hits paced the Mainline Pharmacy attack, while Ty Galusky drove in a pair of runs. Mainline Pharmacy also saw Devon Boyles score twice.
O 6, The Hill Group 5: In Cresson, Tyler Cote produced two hits and three RBIs, while Brayden Mast collected three knocks as O edged The Hill Group at Mount Aloysius College. Billy Perroz scored two runs in the win as O starting pitcher Andrew Root fanned seven batters.
The Hill Group was spurred by two hits and two RBIs from Jace Irvin.
